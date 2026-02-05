Liberia: World Bank Reviews Nafaa's Flagship Fisheries Project

An Implementation Support Mission of the Liberia Sustainable Management of Fisheries Project (LSMFP) is currently underway in Monrovia, as the World Bank intensifies oversight of one of Liberia's most strategic investments in food security, livelihoods, and coastal economic development.

The mission, led by World Bank Task Team Leader Ms. Ngao Mubanga, forms a core component of the Bank's supervision framework and is aimed at assessing implementation progress, strengthening technical capacity, and ensuring the timely and high-quality delivery of planned interventions under the project, which is being implemented by the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority (NaFAA).

According to an official press statement, the mission is reviewing a portfolio of priority investments that cut across infrastructure, value-chain development, institutional reform, and private-sector engagement. Among the key initiatives under review are preparatory activities toward the construction of a modern fisheries complex, the ongoing aquapreneurs incubation program, and the renovation of NaFAA's regional headquarters in Harper, Maryland County.

The aquapreneurs program, one of the project's flagship livelihood components, is expected to culminate in the competitive distribution of fiberglass fishing canoes--a move intended to modernize artisanal fishing operations, improve safety at sea, and increase productivity for small-scale fishers.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"The objective of this mission is to ensure that implementation remains aligned with agreed standards and that project benefits are delivered efficiently to Liberians who depend on the fisheries sector for their livelihoods," Ms. Mubanga said, emphasizing the World Bank's commitment to results-based development.

The mission is also examining progress on the establishment of a dedicated call center to strengthen the Fisheries Information Management System (FIMS), a critical tool for data-driven decision-making, transparency, and monitoring of fishing activities. In parallel, work is advancing on a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) framework designed to catalyze private investment in fisheries and aquaculture infrastructure.

Additional components include the construction of a 1.2-kilometer access road to support fisheries operations and the development of a comprehensive Fisheries Strategy and Investment Plan. The resulting 10-Year Fisheries Strategic and Investment Plan (2026-2035) is expected to be officially launched during the National Fisheries Investment Conference scheduled for March 30-31, 2026, by President Joseph Nyuma Boakai.

NaFAA officials say the strategy will provide a long-term roadmap for sustainable exploitation of fisheries resources, increased domestic fish production, and reduced reliance on imports.

As part of the mission, the World Bank team will conduct field visits to the manufacturing site of Kru and Fanti fiberglass fishing canoes, engage beneficiaries of the Women's Empowerment Grant Program, and inspect the Klay Fish Hatchery construction site in Bomi County. These visits will assess implementation progress, quality assurance, and compliance with environmental and social safeguards.

"These field engagements are critical," a NaFAA official noted. "They allow both the Bank and the implementing agency to directly hear from beneficiaries and ensure that investments are meeting community needs while respecting environmental standards."

Collectively, the coordinated investments under the LSMFP are designed to strengthen Liberia's fisheries and aquaculture sectors by expanding access to high-quality fingerlings, increasing the availability of locally produced fish feed, and delivering modern production and post-harvest infrastructure.

Upon completion, the Klay Hatchery is expected to significantly boost national capacity for breeding and distributing improved fish species. The associated commercial feed mill is projected to reduce dependence on imported feed, lower production costs, and enhance productivity and competitiveness among fish farmers nationwide.

For a country where fish accounts for an estimated 60 percent of animal protein intake, sector experts say these interventions could have far-reaching implications for nutrition, employment, and rural incomes.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia International Organisations Agribusiness By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

About the LSMFP

The LSMFPis a World Bank-funded initiative that adopts a holistic and integrated approach to sector development. The project focuses on strengthening governance and management reforms, building human and institutional capacity, and improving performance across the fisheries value chain.

By combining infrastructure investment with policy reform and private-sector engagement, the LSMFP aims to support sustainable growth, protect marine resources, and enhance food security--objectives that align closely with the Boakai administration's broader development and economic diversification agenda.

As the implementation support mission continues, both the World Bank and NaFAA say the focus remains on translating plans into measurable impact for fishing communities and ensuring that Liberia's fisheries sector becomes a resilient pillar of national development.