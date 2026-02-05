Liberia: Students' Research Shows Alarming Rise in Teenage Pregnancies

A new study conducted by six students from several high schools in Monrovia reveals an unprecedented rise in teenage pregnancies across Liberia and calls for increased awareness and collective action to combat the crisis.

The research involved students from Alexander B. Cummings Model Science and Tech School, Levi C. Williams High School, J.J. Roberts United Methodist School, College of West Africa, and St. Edward Catholic High School. The student researchers--Musulyn A. Bestman (CWA), Princess Caldwell and Frances Caldwell (J.J. Roberts United Methodist), Theophilus Est (St. Edward Catholic), Kuleemah Rogers (Alexander B. Cummings), and Sensie M.T. Kiawu (Levi C. Williams)--were selected by Saye-Maye Cole Legacy Monrovia. This initiative aligns with the United World College (UWC) Movement's mission in Liberia as part of its recruitment process for international and competitive scholarships.

The six students undertook a community initiative titled "The Sankofa Sisterhood Hub," focusing on the surge in teenage pregnancies. "Sankofa," meaning to learn from the past, reflects their mission to raise awareness, understand the challenges teenage mothers face, and explore practical support mechanisms--aiming to empower rather than judge, and to remind young mothers that hope and opportunity remain possible for them and their children.

The report highlights that teenage pregnancy is one of the most serious social and public health challenges affecting girls, especially in rural and slum communities. It underscores severe consequences for girls' education, health, economic opportunities, and overall well-being, with ripple effects on families and national development. The students emphasize that tackling teenage pregnancy is not only a family responsibility but a national concern requiring collective action.

During their field assessment at a health center in Barnesville's Kebbah community, the researchers found that out of 30 pregnant women seeking routine checkups, 12 were teenagers aged 13-16. Interviews with these teens pointed to several contributing factors: poverty, lack of parental care, peer pressure, harmful cultural practices, insufficient sexual and reproductive health education, and exposure to sexual stimulation due to overcrowding. Many of these girls are forced to leave school, face social stigma, and assume adult responsibilities at a young age.

The students urge parents, school administrations, religious institutions, international partners, and the national government to work together to reduce teenage pregnancies. Their recommendations include implementing awareness campaigns, strengthening sexual education, and developing special academic and skills training programs for pregnant teenagers.

According to the research, teenage pregnancy has become a major social issue in Liberian schools and communities, often driven by peer pressure. The negative impacts are significant, limiting educational opportunities and creating emotional and economic challenges for the young mothers.