Liberia: Cllr. Bangalu Tours LRRRC Facility Following Official Welcome Ceremony

5 February 2026
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Kruah Thompson

Monrovia — After his official welcome ceremony as Executive Director of the Liberia Refugee Repatriation and Resettlement Commission (LRRRC), former Minister of Youth and Sports Cllr. Jerror Cole Bangalu toured the Commission's facilities on Wednesday.

Accompanied by senior staff, Cllr. Bangalu visited various offices to assess the facility and its operations. During the tour, he interacted with staff across multiple departments, including Human Resources, and received briefings on their respective functions.

Cllr. Bangalu's appointment follows a January 21, 2026 cabinet reshuffle by President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, aimed at repositioning the LRRRC for a greater strategic national role. As part of these changes, Attorney Kruah was appointed to lead the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

According to President Boakai, assigning Cllr. Bangalu--who served two years as Minister of Youth and Sports--to the LRRRC is intended to strengthen the Commission's capacity to respond to evolving national, regional, and global migration dynamics, supporting Liberia's territorial integrity and national security framework.

Before Cllr. Bangalu's appointment, the Commission was managed by interim leadership established on November 1, 2024. This team was headed by Mr. Jackson J. Paye as Officer-in-Charge (OIC), with Mr. Joseph Boye Cooper as Interim Deputy Director for Operations.

In November 2025, President Boakai reappointed Mr. Cooper as Deputy Director for Administration at the Bureau of State Enterprises (BSE). On January 21, 2026, Mr. Paye was appointed to the Board of Directors of the Liberia Civil Aviation Authority (LCAA).

During Wednesday's facility tour, staff escorted the new Executive Director through the premises, highlighting ongoing operations and outlining efforts to ensure the LRRRC's effective functioning.

