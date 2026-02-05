Liberia: Senate Pro-Tempore Urges Government Support for Ma-Juah Memorial Health Center

Lower Margibi County, February 3, 2026: Senate Pro-Tempore Nyonblee Kangar-Lawrence has called on the government to support the Ma-Juah Memorial Health Center in its mission to provide accessible healthcare services to communities across Liberia.

During a recent visit to the facility in Lower Margibi County, Senator Kangar-Lawrence pledged to direct the Senate Committee on Health to tour the health center and assess its operations. She also committed to raising the matter on the Senate floor and engaging President Joseph Boakai to seek potential government assistance.

According to the Grand Bassa County lawmaker, providing subsidies to the health center could establish a framework for partnership between the government and the institution, thereby enhancing healthcare delivery in the region.

Senator Kangar-Lawrence also reaffirmed her commitment to engaging Liberians in the diaspora through budgetary support initiatives aimed at improving healthcare access.

For his part, Ma-Juah Foundation CEO Ambassador Charles Sleyon welcomed the Senate Pro-Tempore's commitment, describing her visit as a "sign of hope" for the health center and surrounding communities.

He encouraged media representatives to tour the facility and witness firsthand the services offered, noting that the center remains one of the lowest-cost healthcare providers in the area, with some services offered free of charge.

Elders of Lower Margibi County have also appealed to the government for support, emphasizing the center's vital role in meeting the healthcare needs of local residents.