Liberia: Gbarnga Prison Inmates Endure Months Without Water, Rely On Relatives As Authorities Stay Silent

Gbarnga — A deepening water crisis at the Gbarnga Central Prison has plunged inmates into harsh and degrading living conditions, with prisoners telling FrontPage Africa that the facility has been without running water since December 1, 2025, forcing them to endure severe thirst, poor sanitation, and growing health concerns inside the overcrowded prison compound.

Inmates who spoke to FrontPage Africa on condition of anonymity said the absence of water has turned daily life into a struggle for survival, affecting drinking, bathing, cleaning, and overall health.

What was once an inconsistent water supply, according to prisoners, has now completely collapsed, leaving hundreds of inmates dependent on occasional escorted trips outside the prison walls to fetch small quantities of water that are often insufficient for basic human needs.

One inmate told FrontPage Africa that the lack of water has stripped inmates of dignity and placed their health at serious risk, saying, "This prison has had no water at all, and every single day we wake up wondering how we will drink, how we will wash, and how we will survive because the hand pumps we have in the compound have all spoiled, and this situation has made life inside this prison extremely difficult and painful."

Another inmate described the situation as humiliating and exhausting, explaining, "The water problem has turned us into beggars inside this prison because we have depended on luck and the mercy of officers to get even a small amount of water, and sometimes you go the whole day without enough to drink, talk about bathing or washing clothes, and it feels like punishment beyond what the court sentenced us to."

A third inmate said the complete breakdown of hand pumps in the compound has worsened living conditions beyond what inmates had previously endured, stating, "Before late last year, we used to get water sometimes, even though it was not regular, but since everything stopped completely, and living in this place has become unbearable because there is no water to clean ourselves, no water to wash wounds, and no water to maintain any form of hygiene."

Another inmate told FrontPage Africa that the heat and overcrowding have intensified the suffering caused by the water shortage, saying, "There is no water for drinking or bathing, and the heat inside these cells makes it even worse because your throat stays dry, your body smells, your skin itches, and you feel sick all the time, but there is nothing you can do because you are locked in."

Inmates said the prolonged lack of water has made personal hygiene nearly impossible, with many admitting they have not taken a proper bath for weeks.

According to prisoners, unwashed bodies, dirty clothing, and congested cells have created an environment where skin diseases are spreading rapidly among inmates. They reported frequent cases of rashes, boils, itching, and infections, which they say are made worse by the inability to wash regularly or keep bedding clean.

Inmates said they are sometimes allowed to fetch water from outside the prison compound under strict supervision, a process that offers only temporary relief. Prisoners told FrontPage Africa that the walk to fetch water takes approximately five minutes, but access is inconsistent and controlled by prison officers.

One inmate explained that these trips are limited and stressful, noting that the water fetched is often not enough to meet the needs of the entire prison population. The water is usually reserved for drinking, leaving bathing and cleaning largely neglected as inmates attempt to ration what little they receive.

Sources familiar with conditions inside the prison told FrontPage Africa that medical care remains limited and that the absence of water has severely undermined basic health and sanitation measures.

Inmates fear that untreated skin conditions could develop into more serious illnesses, especially as constant scratching leads to open sores that are easily infected in the overcrowded and poorly ventilated cells.

Beyond the current crisis, inmates and sources also pointed to a troubling history at the facility. According to sources, last year, the Gbarnga Central Prison reported deaths occurring inside prison cells.

While no official statements were issued by authorities regarding those deaths, sources said the inmates reportedly died as a result of sickness, raising concerns about longstanding health and sanitation challenges within the prison system.

Efforts by FrontPage Africa to obtain comments from prison authorities regarding the water shortage and the reported health concerns were unsuccessful, as officials at the facility declined to speak on the matter.

As the weeks stretch into months without a functioning water system, the situation at Gbarnga Central Prison continues to deteriorate. For inmates trapped behind high walls, access to clean water has become a daily struggle rather than a basic human right, raising serious questions about inmate welfare, public health, and accountability within the prison system