Liberia: Unity Party Legislative Caucus Praises President Boakai for Gender-Inclusive Appointments

The Unity Party Legislative Caucus has commended President Joseph Nyuma Boakai Sr. for what it describes as deliberate and progressive steps toward advancing gender equality through the appointment of qualified women to key positions in his administration.

In a press statement released on Tuesday, the Caucus lauded the President for fulfilling commitments he made before the United Nations General Assembly, where he pledged to promote gender equality and expand women's participation in public leadership and governance.

The statement, signed by the Caucus Chairman Robert Flomo Womba, noted that President Boakai's recent action to nominate Attorney Cornelia Kruah as Minister of Youth and Sports demonstrates a strong alignment between policy pronouncements and practical governance, particularly in creating inclusive opportunities for women at the highest levels of national decision-making.

The Unity Party Legislative Caucus described Attorney Kruah's nomination as a welcome development, noting that it reflects the President's confidence in women's leadership and his determination to empower capable Liberians in strategic sectors critical to national development.

According to the Caucus, the Ministry of Youth and Sports plays a vital role in shaping the future of Liberia and Madam Kruah's appointment is expected to bring renewed vision, professionalism, and focus to youth empowerment and sports development across the country.

The Caucus further called on all well-meaning Liberians to embrace and support Madam Kruah as she prepares to assume the responsibilities of her new role, stressing that collective support is essential for the success of the administration's gender-inclusive agenda.

The Unity Party Legislative Caucus further urged the Liberian Senate to consider and confirm Madam Kruah's nomination, citing the need for continuity, efficient governance, and the timely realization of President Boakai's inclusive governance goals.

The Caucus then reaffirmed the Unity Party's commitment to supporting policies and actions that promote equity, competence, and national unity in the interest of Liberia's overall development.