Nigeria: France Deepens Defence Ties With Nigeria

5 February 2026
This Day (Lagos)
By Linus Aleke

Abuja — France has reiterated its commitment to strengthening defence cooperation with Nigeria, underscoring the shared responsibility of both nations in promoting regional stability, countering emerging threats, and building sustainable military capacity.

The pledge was made yesterday by the French Defence Attaché to Nigeria, Colonel Stéphane Useo, during a bilateral meeting with the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, at Army Headquarters in Abuja.

Colonel Useo described the partnership as mutually beneficial, enhancing the defence capabilities and professional standards of both countries.

He also highlighted the resilience and dedication of the Nigerian Army in addressing emerging security challenges.

Particular commendation was given to the Army's successful recovery operations in the Republic of Benin.

The French officer further advocated for expanded access to strategic professional military courses, especially in the fields of Public Relations and Aviation.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.