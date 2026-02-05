Zambia: President Mahama Arrives in Zambia for 3-Day State Visit

PRESIDENT John Dramani Mahama yesterday arrived in Lusaka, Zambia, for a three-day State Visit.

The President, who is accompanied by his wife, Mrs Lordina Mahama, arrived from Dubai after participating in the World Governments Summit.

He was warmly received at the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport by the President of Zambia, Mr Hakainde Hichilema, and his wife.

The visit underscores President Mahama's commitment to advancing his vision of a more integrated Africa, anchored on enhanced transport infrastructure, expanded trade links, and the free movement of people and goods across the continent.

Later last night, President Mahama met with members of the Ghanaian community in Lusaka.

He is scheduled today to hold bilateral talks with President Hichilema. The discussions are expected to focus on issues of mutual interest, including strengthening diplomatic relations, deepening trade and investment cooperation, and exploring collaborative opportunities within the framework of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

As part of the visit, President Mahama will also address the National Assembly of Zambia, where he is expected to share Ghana's vision for a more integrated and prosperous Africa.

In addition, a Ghana-Zambia Business Dialogue will be held and co-chaired by Presidents Mahama and Hichilema.

The dialogue is expected to provide a platform for Ghana to showcase its digital technologies and fintech services to Zambian businesses and government institutions, fostering economic partnerships and promoting knowledge exchange between the two countries.