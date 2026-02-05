Nigeria: Troops Nab Suspected ISWAP Logistics Supplier, Secure Refugee Return in Borno

Military source says combined troops of 273 Task Force Tank Battalion and 29 Task Force Brigade apprehended a suspected ISWAP/JAS logistics supplier at Jakana village in Konduga Local Government Area of Borno on Monday.

Troops of the Joint Task Force, Operation HADIN KAI, have arrested a suspected logistics supplier to ISWAP terrorists and facilitated the safe repatriation of 700 Nigerian refugees from Cameroon into Borno.

A credible military source revealed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Abuja.

The source said the second phase of the voluntary repatriation of Nigerian refugees from Cameroon was successfully conducted at the Banki border in Bama Local Government Area.

He said that troops of 152 Task Force Battalion, alongside other security agencies, provided maximum security during and after the exercise to ensure the safety of the returnees.

According to him, about 700 returnees arrived at the border on 31 January and were subsequently integrated into Banki town under a coordinated security and humanitarian framework.

"Relief materials, including mats and accommodation support, were provided by the Federal Government through the National Refugee Commission in collaboration with the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR), with the Borno State Government facilitating distribution," he said.

The source further revealed that combined troops of 273 Task Force Tank Battalion and 29 Task Force Brigade apprehended a suspected ISWAP/JAS logistics supplier at Jakana village in Konduga Local Government Area of Borno on Monday.

According to him, preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect, an indigene of Jakana, had been providing logistics support to terrorist elements operating within the area.

The suspect is currently in military custody for further interrogation.

He said the troops of Battle Group IV, while on offensive operations along the Mulumkoloye axis of Konduga Local Government Area, recovered two bicycles, sacks of vandalised cables and iron rods suspected to have been abandoned by criminals on sighting the advancing troops.

He added that troops of 73 Battalion, supported by the Civilian Joint Task Force and Hybrid Force, conducted cordon and search operations at Mashirmami general area in Konduga to flush out suspected terrorists and their collaborators.

The military source said the series of successes underscored sustained pressure on terrorist networks, degraded their logistics chains and reinforced ongoing efforts to restore security and normalcy across the North-East.