Ghana: President Directs Probe Into Cash-for-Scholarship Claims

PRESIDENT John Dramani Mahama has directed the National Investigation Bureau (NIB) to conduct a full-scale probe into allegations of improper practices in the award of government overseas scholarship.

The directive, publicised by the Minister for Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, follows allegations by the former Chief Executive Officer of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme, Kofi Ofosu Nkansah.

Mr Nkansah, during a radio panel discussion on Sompa FM, claimed that an individual paid to secure a scholarship to pursue studies abroad.

In a communication to the Director-General of the NIB signed by the Secretary to the President, Dr Callistus Mahama, the President considers the allegation to be "serious and of grave public concern".

It is so, "particularly in light of the government's firm commitment to transparency, integrity, and equal access to educational opportunities for all," Mr Kwakye said.

As part of its terms of reference, the NIB is to "investigate the allegation, establish its factual basis, identify any persons involved, and determine the veracity or otherwise of the claims made".

The Bureau is also to recommend for the consideration of the President "any appropriate action that may arise [from the investigation]", Felix Kwakye Ofosu said.