Ghana: Black Princesses Face Basetsana Sun - in FIFA World Cup Qualifier

The Ghana national U-20 female team, the Black Princesses, will on Sunday continue their quest for an eighth straight appearance at the FIFA U-20 Mundial when they host the Basetsana of South Africa at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The first-leg tie is expected to kick off at 3:30pm, with Basetsana hosting the second-leg tie on the weekend of February 12-14.

Nesrine Quertatani and Khouloud Amri, with Emna Ajbouni as the fourth official, while Ruth David from Nigeria will serve as the match commissioner, and Senegalese Fatou Gaye will act as the referee assessor.

The Black Princesses drew a bye in the first round before defeating Tunisia 4-0 on aggregate in the second round to progress to the third round of the qualifiers.

Should the Black Princesses scale over the Basetsana hurdle, they will face the winner of the Zambia versus Uganda game in the final round for one of Africa's four slots at the Mundial.

Since 2010, the team has been to each FIFA tournament, exiting at the group stages. However, Head Coach, Charles Sampson, the former Black Queens Assistant Coach, is hoping to make it to the finals and break the group stage jinx.

Currently fine-tuning at their Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence camping base in Prampram, Coach Sampson says the mission was to qualify for the World Cup.

"We have our sights on the World Cup ticket, but before that, the target for Sunday's game is to make good use of the home advantage and get a good scoreline heading into the second leg," he stated.

According to him, South Africa is a free-flowing side just like his team, and was looking forward to an interesting game.

"We need to get massive support from Ghanaians inside the stadium on Sunday to get a big win ahead of the return leg. We hope that Ghanaians will come out and support us massively to victory," he added.

Tunisian referee, Asma Chouchane, has been appointed by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to officiate Sunday's fixture and will be assisted by compatriots.