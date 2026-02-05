Cote d'Ivoire: Côte d'Ivoire Host World Cup Trophy Tour

The FIFA World Cup™ Original Trophy arrived in Abidjan on Tuesday as part of the FIFA World Cup™ Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola, continuing its journey across Africa ahead of the expanded 2026 tournament in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

The iconic trophy touched down at the Félix Houphouët-Boigny International Airport at around 10:00am local time, escorted by officials of FIFA and Coca-Cola.

It was accompanied by former France World Cup winner and football legend Marcel Desailly, who is serving as one of the global ambassadors for the tour.

Following its arrival, the trophy was presented at key state institutions, including the Presidency and the Office of the Vice President, before being transported to the Sofitel Hotel in Abidjan for public viewing and media engagements.

The stop attracted football stakeholders, content creators and supporters from Côte d'Ivoire and across the continent, underlining Africa's strong connection to the global game.

Speaking to journalists, Desailly highlighted the significance of Africa's growing representation at the World Cup.

With nine African nations set to compete at the 2026 finals following the tournament's expansion to 48 teams, he expressed optimism about the continent's chances, tipping Côte d'Ivoire as a strong contender while also expressing hope for Ghana and the other African representatives.

The Abidjan visit forms part of the African leg of the FIFA World Cup™ Trophy Tour, which began in Cairo, Egypt, on January 4 and 5, the first stop on the continent.

From North Africa, the trophy travelled south to South Africa, where it made two stops.

The first was in Johannesburg on January 31, where President Cyril Ramaphosa officially received the trophy at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.

It then moved to Cape Town on February 1 for a fan-focused activation at Battery Park, V&A Waterfront.

After completing its stop in Abidjan, the trophy continued its global itinerary with a stop in Casablanca yesterday.

Other confirmed stops include Porto tomorrow, Madrid on February 7, Algiers on February 8 and 9, Paris on February 10, Guatemala City on February 13 and San Pedro Sula on February 14.

The Trophy Tour is part of FIFA's wider effort to take the World Cup closer to fans across different continents ahead of the 2026 edition, while celebrating the tournament's growing global reach and Africa's increasing presence on football's biggest stage.