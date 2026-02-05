Nigeria: Ex-Benue Gov Joins APC, Picks Membership Card

Gabriel Suswam formally joined the APC few hours after his exit from the PDP.

A former governor of Benue State, Gabriel Suswam, on Wednesday officially joined the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) few hours after his exit from Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Mr Suswam had earlier in the day resigned his membership of his erstwhile party, PDP, citing unending internal conflicts for his decision.

"The party that once stood as a symbol of cohesion, internal democracy and progressive opposition has, regrettably, become plagued by persistent and unresolved internal conflicts.

"These disputes, spanning leadership, structure, discipline and ideology, have been allowed to fester without any clear or credible pathway to resolution," the former governor had stated in his resignation letter.

Mr Suswam expressed gratitude for the opportunities provided him by PDP.

"This decision has not been taken lightly. For decades, the PDP provided me with a platform to serve the Nigerian people in various capacities: as a member of the House of Representatives, as governor of Benue State and as a senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

"For these opportunities and the trust reposed in me at different times, I remain sincerely grateful," he further said.

NAN reports that Mr Suswam's defection into APC signal a significant political move by the two-term Benue governor and former senator who represented Benue North-east Senatorial District in the National Assembly between 2019 and 2023.

The former governor, a founding member of PDP, had remained in the party for 27 years.

Speaking after picking his membership card at Mbagber Council Ward, Logo Local Government Area of the state, Mr Suswam urged all his supporters to register for the party immediately.

He also urged Benue people to support Governor Hyacinth Alia to fulfill his mandate.

The former governor said that a formal ceremony would be held for him and his supporters at a later date.

NAN reports that the Organising Secretary of APC in Benue, James Ornguga, presented the membership card to Mr Suswam on behalf the state chairman of the party.

(NAN)