Liberia: Information Ministry Procures Six New Vehicles for Staffers

The Deputy Minister for Administration at the Ministry of Information, Johnny Takpah, has called on employees to manage six newly procured vehicles with care and a sense of ownership.

On Wednesday, Deputy Minister Takpah and ministry staff inspected the new fleet, which includes two 30-seater buses and two Toyota Highlander Jeeps designated for the Ministry of Information. Additionally, a pickup truck and a 15-seater bus are intended for use by the Liberia National Tourism Authority. The vehicles, currently on the ministry grounds, are awaiting formal handover to staffers.

Speaking at the arrival of the vehicles, Deputy Minister Takpah explained that the new fleet aims to alleviate the transportation challenges employees have faced for years. He described the acquisition as a demonstration of responsible leadership attuned to the needs and well-being of the staff.

Takpah noted that many employees have struggled with commuting due to low salaries and long distances to work. He emphasized that the new vehicles will reduce these burdens and help staff adhere to work schedules.

Upon the arrival of the vehicles, employees expressed gratitude and excitement, with many saying the new fleet will ease their longstanding transportation difficulties.

For the past seven years, the Ministry has faced infrastructure and mobility challenges. However, since the appointment of Minister Jerolinmek Matthew Piah, there have been marked improvements in infrastructure development and employee welfare.