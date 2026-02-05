Liberia: United Methodist Women Turn Faith Into Action in Fish Town

Fish Town — The United Methodist Women (UMW) Organization of the Liberia Annual Conference of The United Methodist Church concluded its 79th Annual Assembly and Anniversary celebration in Fish Town, marking a powerful week of faith, empowerment, and unity.

Held at the First United Methodist Church in partnership with the Gee River District UMW, the event drew hundreds of women from 20 districts and two circuits. The gathering was an intentional effort to promote inclusion, strengthen women's participation, and expand economic empowerment throughout the Conference.

Acting President Mother Josephine D. Snorton explained that hosting the event in southeastern Liberia was a deliberate move to ensure all regions are included in church leadership and ministry activities.

"The gathering was brought to the southeastern county as part of our efforts to promote inclusion, boost economic empowerment, and continue making disciples of Jesus Christ," she said.

Under the theme "Turn It Up: Our Faith at Work" (James 2:14-18), the assembly reflected a renewed commitment to strengthening women's ministry across Liberia.

Delegates elected a new leadership team for the next quadrennial:

Mother Josephine D. Snorton (President)

Paulina Doe Hilton (Vice President)

Sayblee J. Crayton (Secretary)

Catherine D. Nyenawo (Financial Secretary)

Ida Reeves (Communication Officer)

Weata N. Sangala (Treasurer)

Mother Zoe A. Dormah (Leadership Chairperson)

The new leaders were sworn in by Cllr. Dr. Tolbert Nyenswah, Conference Lay Leader, who urged them to uphold the Holy Bible and The Book of Discipline, and to defend the Cross and Flame.

"Protect the code of conduct of the Conference United Methodist Women Organization and let your resilience and service change the narrative about how things used to be," he encouraged.

The assembly highlighted significant progress in women's empowerment, advocacy, and outreach, including regional meetings and skills training in Bong, Nimba, Grand Bassa, and Montserrado counties. Women received training in soap-making, tie-dyeing, and baking, advancing livelihoods and economic independence.

UMW also strengthened partnerships with national, regional, and international women's bodies, cleared outstanding dues, and participated in conferences in Liberia and Sierra Leone.

In his sermon, Bishop Samuel J. Quire Jr. challenged attendees to turn faith into action, citing the Rescue Daughters Rehabilitation Center in Upper Caldwell as a living example.

"A faith that doesn't act is meaningless," he said, urging the women to increase their love for the poor, live holy lives, advocate for peace, and treat everyday life as a mission field.

"Your kitchen should become a mission field. When people are hungry, do not refuse to share," Bishop Quire emphasized.