Liberian-Owned P&d Electric Opens Electric Fencing Firm in Paynesville

Paynesville — At a time when President Joseph N. Boakai has repeatedly urged Liberians in the Diaspora to return home and invest in nation-building, Liberian returnee Forkpa N. Wilson has answered that call with the launch of P&D Electric, a locally owned electric fencing company now operating in Paynesville.

The company, which provides modern electric fencing solutions for homes and businesses, was officially opened during a ribbon-cutting ceremony officiated by Liberia's Coordinator of Diaspora Affairs, Mr. Erasmus T. Williams. The event was framed as a practical example of how Diaspora engagement can translate into jobs, skills transfer, and improved services for Liberians at home.

Mr. Williams praised Mr. Wilson for choosing investment over employment, describing the venture as a model for Diaspora Liberians seeking meaningful ways to contribute to national development.

"This is exactly the kind of Diaspora participation President Boakai has been calling for--Liberians returning not just with ideas, but with capital, technical expertise, and a commitment to employ their fellow citizens," Mr. Williams said, urging other Liberians abroad to follow suit.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Mr. Wilson, a Liberian who recently returned from the United States, said establishing P&D Electric was a deliberate decision to bring back skills and create opportunities locally. "Rather than look for a job, I decided to create jobs," he said.

P&D Electric has partnered with Nemtek, a South African company with over 30 years of experience in electric fencing technology. Through the partnership, sixty Liberians have already been trained in electric fence system installation and operations, underscoring the company's focus on skills transfer and long-term capacity building.

The launch ceremony featured live demonstrations by Nemtek technicians and was attended by officials from the Paynesville City Mayor's Office and other stakeholders. P&D Electric says it aims to strengthen property security while serving as proof that Diaspora-led investments can play a critical role in Liberia's economic recovery and development agenda.