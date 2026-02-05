Liberia: Jeety Rubber, SRC Donate Relief Materials to Margibi Fire Victims

Monrovia — Jeety Rubber and its subsidiary, Salala Rubber Corporation, have donated assorted materials and cash to victims of a recent fire incident in Towel Hill, Weala, Margibi County.

The donations included 10 mattresses, five bags of rice, 25,000 Liberian dollars and a five-bedroom accommodation to house the victims while they work to rebuild their lives.

The February 2 blaze, whose cause remains undetermined, left the victims homeless with few belongings.

"When we heard about this tragedy, we knew we had to act immediately," said Upjit Sachdeva, owner of Jeety Rubber and SRC. "These are our neighbors; we cannot stand by while they suffer. This assistance is just one of the ways we will continue to support them as they rebuild."

Mr. Sachdeva, popularly known as Jeety, said his companies' commitment to the welfare of host communities is intertwined with the wellbeing of the people who live and work around them.

Junior Poyol, one of the fire victims, expressed gratitude for the companies' swift response.

"We lost everything, our home, our belongings, everything we worked for," he said. Mr. Poyol noted that the intervention came at a critical moment when all seemed lost, recalling how the companies' timely assistance restored hope to families who had been left wondering where they would sleep or what they would eat, "showing them they were not alone in their suffering."

"This gesture means the world to us. It's not just about the mattresses or the rice, it's about knowing that someone cares," Mr. Poyol added, his voice breaking with emotion.

The latest gesture from Jeety Rubber and SRC reflects the companies' ongoing commitment to investing in the health, education and welfare of residents in Weala, Cinta District and surrounding communities.

Among the companies' initiatives is the construction and operation of nine deep-bore wells in Weala with a combined capacity of 18,000 gallons per day, serving more than 6,000 people.

Others include the ongoing expansion of the companies' 50-bed clinic to feature four operating theaters and a dedicated eye clinic, the establishment of a $10,000 annual district scholarship fund and a daily feeding program to combat hunger.

Additional initiatives include the donation of a fully equipped ambulance for emergency medical services, regular eye-care outreach programs, sponsorship of specialized treatments for patients requiring advanced medical care including eye care and financial and technical support for Margibi County sports teams.