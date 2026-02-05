Liberia: After Weeks of Rice Saga, Justice Ministry Finds No Theft At Monrovia Central Prison

What began as a simmering "rice saga" at the Monrovia Central Prison, marked by whispers of missing food meant for inmates, a leaked audio recording and growing public outrage, is now expected to draw to a close following an official investigation that found no theft or criminal wrongdoing.

The Ministry of Justice released findings from a Special Investigation Panel on Wednesday, February 4, 2026, which reviewed the handling of a presidential rice donation made to the prison during the 2025 Christmas Sason.

The panel concluded that all 100 bags of rice donated by President Joseph Nyuma Boakai on December 19, 2025, were fully accounted for, despite widespread allegations to the contrary.

The controversy had captured public attention and raised troubling questions about integrity within the Bureau of Corrections and Rehabilitation (BCR), especially at a time when prison conditions and inmate welfare remain under national scrutiny.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

According to the panel's findings, 75 bags of rice were delivered and officially logged at the Monrovia Central Prison.

An additional nine bags were distributed to BCR staff in keeping with an established festive-season practice.

In comparison, the remaining 16 bags remain in the possession of a BCR officer pending further distribution. Investigators found no evidence that the rice was stolen or unlawfully diverted.

The panel also cleared Assistant Director for Operations Lawrence G. Bohlen, whose name had surfaced prominently during the controversy.

The report determined that Bohlen acted on decisions taken by senior management and did not operate independently or in violation of any laws or procedures.

As a result, the panel recommended his immediate reinstatement and administrative clearance.

While the rice itself was accounted for, the investigation revealed deeper institutional weaknesses. The panel cited serious communication and coordination gaps within the Bureau of Correction and Rehabilitation chain of command as the main factors that allowed the situation to spiral into public controversy.

Investigators further disclosed that an audio recording which circulated widely on social media, fueling suspicion and public anger, originated from within Bereau of Corruption and Rehabilitation senior management and was released without authorization.

Beyond addressing the immediate controversy, the panel recommended a series of reforms aimed at preventing similar incidents.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

These include improved internal communication, better documentation of senior management decisions, standardized procedures for receiving and distributing donations and stronger administrative record-keeping within the Bureau of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

In response, the Ministry of Justice reaffirmed its commitment to transparency, accountability, and institutional reform, indicating that steps will be taken to review and implement the recommendations to strengthen governance and operational integrity at the Bureau of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

The Ministry also urged the public to rely on verified information and official communication as efforts continue to improve systems and procedures across Liberia's justice sector.

Though the rice saga may be ending without criminal consequences, it has reignited broader conversations about leadership, internal discipline and public trust within Liberia's correctional system, issues that remain central to reforming the country's justice institutions.