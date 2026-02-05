Zambia: Futsal - Ghana, Zambia Draw in 12-Goal Thriller

5 February 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

GHANA and Zambia battled to a thrilling 6-6 draw in the first leg of the Futsal Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The Black Stallions took an early lead through a free kick, but Zambia fought back to level the game.

Ghana restored their lead, but Zambia again equalised, setting the stage for a nail-biting finish.

After the break, Ghana added to the tally, but the visitors quickly replied by pulling one back.

The tempo of the match changed quickly, with Ghana restoring their two-goal cushion, but Zambia drew level within 10 minutes.

Ghana continued to press and got rewarded heading into the end of the match as they led 6-4, but the Zambians created decent chances to crawl back into the match after scoring two quick-fire goals to level matters.

The two teams will meet again in Lusaka tomorrow for the second leg, with the winner over the two legs set to qualify for the 2026 Futsal Africa Cup of Nations.

