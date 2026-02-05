Ghana: Fiagbe House Retains Inter-Houses Sports Title At Anseco Games

FIAGBE House has emerged overall champions of the 61st Annual Inter-Houses Sports and Games Festival of the Anlo Senior High School (ANSECO), securing the title for the third consecutive year.

The five-day sporting event, held from Monday to Friday, January 30, assembled all four houses of the school in a keen competition.

The participating houses were Adeladzea House (House 1 - Red), Doe House (House 2 - Green), Fiagbe House (House 3 - Blue), and Sorkpor House (House 4 - Yellow).

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Athletes competed in a wide range of field and track events. The field events included long jump, triple jump, high jump, javelin, shot put, and discus.

Related Articles

Track events featured sprint races such as the 100 metres, 200 metres, and 400 metres, as well as relay races including the 4x100 metres, 4x200 metres, and 4x800 metres. Long-distance events such as the 5,000 metres and cross-country races and other events formed part of the competition.

At the end of the competition, Fiagbe House topped the medal table with an impressive haul of 45 medals, made up of 16 bronze, 14 silver, and 15 gold medals, sealing their dominance in the school's sports.

Sorkpor House secured second position with 27 medals, including nine bronze, seven silver, and 11 gold medals.

Adeladzea House placed third with 26 medals, comprising eight bronze, eight silver, and 10 gold medals.

Doe House finished fourth with a total of 32 medals, made up of 10 bronze, 15 silver, and seven gold medals.

Mr Newman Dziedzorve, Headmaster of ANSECO, congratulating the students at the closing ceremony, commended them for exhibiting discipline, teamwork, and a high level of sportsmanship throughout the festival.

Speaking to the GNA Sports, Mr Felix Ladeka, Head of the Physical Education Department, expressed confidence in the school's preparedness for the upcoming inter-schools sports festival.

"The high level of energy, discipline, and sportsmanship displayed by both students and staff show how ready we are for the challenge ahead. This year, we are determined to surprise many by winning the overall title in our zone," he assured.

Fiagbe House previously won the 59th and 60th editions of the inter-houses sports festival, cementing their reputation as a powerhouse in sports and games at ANSECO, an achievement many consider difficult to sustain.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The winners pose with their silverware

Anlo Senior High School remains one of the leading second-cycle institutions in the Anlo District, noted for its strong academic performance as well as its growing reputation in sporting excellence. -GNA