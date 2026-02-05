Ghana: Highlights of the 3rd Meeting of the First Session of the 9th Parliament

document

Introduction

THE third meeting of the first session of the ninth parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana adjourned sine die on Friday, December 19, 2025.

The meeting, which commenced on Tuesday, October 21, 2025, had 35 daily sittings of parliament where Members of Parliament debated on a wide range of issues, approved financial agreements, adopted reports, and passed many Bills.

The businesses of the third meeting are outlined below.

Re-composition of Membership of

Committees

The house, on Tuesday, November 18, 2025, adopted a report of the Committee of Selection to recompose the membership of both Standing and Select Committees.

This made it possible for all Members of Parliament to serve on various committees and perform their oversight responsibilities effectively.

Approval of the President's Appointee

The house approved the nomination of Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie by the President for appointment as Chief Justice of the Republic of Ghana. This was done after the Appointments Committee had vetted the nominee and presented its report to the house.

The Minority Caucus, however, did not take part in the vetting process, citing legal issues.

Presentation of the Budget Statement

and Economic Policy of the Government

On Thursday, November 13, 2025, the Minister of Finance, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, presented the Budget Statement and Economic Policy of the Government for the 2026 Financial Year.

The house later approved the Budget Statement and Economic Policy through the adoption of various Committee Reports on the Budget Estimates of Ministries, Departments, and Agencies, as well as Independent Constitutional Bodies, leading to the passage of the Appropriation Bill (No. 2), 2025 on Friday.

Number of questions answered

A total of 121 questions were asked, out of which 117 were answered, and one was withdrawn.

Below is the breakdown of the questions:

Oral questions answered -- 106

Urgent questions -- 14

Written questions -- 0

Total -- 120

Bills presented

A total of 20 bills were presented to the house, out of which 14 were passed, one was withdrawn, and the rest are at various stages of the legislative process.

These comprise the following:

a) Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Kumasi Bill, 2025 (Passed)

b) COVID-19 Health Recovery Levy (Repeal) Bill, 2025 (Passed)

c) Value Added Tax Bill, 2025 (Passed)

d) Virtual Asset Service Providers Bill, 2025 (Passed)

e) National Health Insurance (Amendment) Bill, 2025 (Passed)

f) Ghana Education Trust Fund (Amendment) Bill, 2025 (Passed)

g) 24-Hour Economy Authority Bill, 2025 (at Committee Stage)

h) Governance Advisory Council Bill, 2025 (at Committee Stage)

i) Interstate Succession Bill, 2025 (at Committee Stage)

j) Legal Education Reform Bill, 2025 (at Committee Stage)

k) Petroleum Revenue Management (Amendment) (No. 2) Bill, 2025 (Passed)

l) Bank of Ghana (Amendment) Bill, 2025 (Passed)

m) Road Traffic (Amendment) Bill, 2025 (Passed)

n) Ghana Sports Fund Bill, 2025 (Withdrawn)

o) Ghana Sports Fund Bill, 2025 (Passed)

p) Appropriation (No. 2) Bill, 2025 (Passed)

q) Ghana Investment Promotion Authority Bill, 2025 (at Committee Stage)

r) Simon Diedong Dombo University of Business and Integrated Development Studies (Amendment) Bill, 2025 (Passed)

s) C.K. Tedam University of Technology and Applied Sciences (Amendment) Bill, 2025 (Passed)

t) Akenten Appiah-Menka University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development (Amendment) Bill, 2025 (Passed)

Instruments presented

Six Instruments, which were presented in the second meeting, came into force during this Third Meeting. These are the:

a) Immigration Service (Amendment) Regulations, 2025

b) Public Private Partnership Regulations, 2025

c) Fees and Charges (Miscellaneous Provisions) (Amendment) Regulations, 2025

d) Revenue Administration Regulations, 2025

e) Judicial Service (Terms and Conditions of Service) Regulations, 2025

f) Exemptions Regulations, 2025

Furthermore, three Instruments were presented to the house during the meeting, namely, the Environmental Protection (Mining in Forest Reserves) (Revocation) Instrument, 2025, the Public Procurement (Thresholds for Approving Authorities and Procurement Methods) Regulations, 2025, and the Minerals and Mining (Royalties) Regulations, 2025, both awaiting maturity.

Business statements

Every Friday during the period under review, the Majority Leader, who doubles as the Chairman of the Business Committee, Mr Mahama Ayariga, presents the Business Statement for the ensuing week.

This helps Members of Parliament to know the activities for the coming week and subsequently plan towards them. The house adopted nine Business Statements for nine Sitting Weeks of the meeting.

Statements

During the meeting, a total of 36 Statements by Ministers and Members of Parliament on various subject matters were made on the floor of the house.

Some of these statements necessitated referral to subject-matter committees or ministries for necessary actions.

Resolutions

The House considered and resolved to approve/ratify the following:

a) One Petroleum Agreement

b) Five Contract Agreements

c) One Financial Agreement

d) One Tax Waiver

e) Four Visa Waiver Agreements

f) One Headquarters Agreement

g) One United Nations Convention

Other Business

Papers were presented to the house and accordingly referred to the appropriate committees for consideration and report.

These papers are listed as follows:

a) One Auditor-General Report

b) Forty-Three (43) Audit Committee Report

c) Four Annual Reports

d) Two Semi-Annual Reports

e) One Budget Performance Report

f) Work Programme

g) One Tax Waiver

h) One Gas Agreement

i) One Mining Lease Agreement

j) Request for the review of the Investment Policy and Management of the Ghana Petroleum Funds

Some of these papers have been considered by respective committees and have been considered and approved by the house, whereas others are still pending at committees.

Editors' forum

Considering the work of editors helping to disseminate information to the public, the Rt Hon Speaker met several editors and senior journalist in the country and engaged them on national and various issues discussed on the floor of the house.

Parliamentary press corps press soiree

and recognition night

To climax the year, the Media Relations Department, in collaboration with the office of the Rt Hon Speaker, organised a soiree and recognised the efforts of the hard-working journalists who correspond from parliament.

The Rt Hon Speaker, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, who was the special Guest of Honour, admonished the journalists to report accurately and educate the public on the constitutional mandates of Members of Parliament.

On Tuesday, February 3, 2026, parliament will commence sitting of the first meeting of the second session of the ninth Parliament for about eight weeks and promises to be engaging.

By the Media Relations Department of Parliament