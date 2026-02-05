Ghana: An Investment in African Education Is an Investment in a Brighter Future

opinion

AFRICA stands at a pivotal moment in its education journey. Across Nigeria, Ghana, Tanzania, Togo, Uganda and other countries across the continent are working to improve their domestic education systems. However, pressures stretch across the entire system, threatening the very heart of education. UNICEF warns that six million more children may be left out of school over the coming year, and the organisation calls on the world to ensure that every child receives an inclusive, equitable and quality education.

There is real hope on the horizon - new ideas and smart strategies, from smart planning to modern classrooms and teacher training, are showing us a better path forward. As we look ahead, one thing is clear: we must take hold of these encouraging developments and scale them boldly. The future of African education depends on it.

Expanding strategic investment in public infrastructure

Across the continent, pioneering governments are making education a cornerstone of national development by investing strategically in infrastructure. This commitment is evident in the growing number of nations partnering with Planet One to transform entire education systems, from vocational education centres in Togo and Ghana to institutions in Senegal and Guinea.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Related Articles

To fund these projects, countries are turning to innovative models like public-private partnerships, blended finance, and sovereign-backed loans. These approaches unlock private capital and international support, enabling large-scale reforms without heavy upfront costs. The result: fiscal stability and increased foreign investment.

This is about more than building schools. Modern campuses are increasingly being envisioned as smart centres for essential public services. These investments must also prioritise safe, accessible, and inclusive schools, especially for girls, children with disabilities, and those from marginalised communities, reflecting the vision that no child is left behind.

For Africa's 570 million people without electricity, connecting schools can spark digital literacy, financial inclusion, and even community health. Every dollar invested goes further. In Karachi for example, school-based facilities enabled over 1,000 successful teleconsultations--proof that education infrastructure can transform entire communities.

Technical and vocational education to align with labour market needs

Education leaders are shifting the conversation from rote learning to focus on practical skills. Governments are adopting competency-based learning (CBL) in school curricula, where students advance by mastering concepts rather than logging classroom hours. Studies have shown that this approach can result in a 47 per cent increase in knowledge among learners.

Combined with a surge in technical and vocational education and training (TVET), this shift is aligning education with labour market needs.

The results are promising. In countries like Rwanda and Ghana, nearly 70 per cent of TVET graduates find jobs within a year. With investments in modern facilities and teacher training, these reforms are turning education into a launchpad for employability, linking aspiration to achievement and driving economic growth.

Data-driven strategies to strengthen education initiatives

In an era of rapid change and tight budgets, evidence-based policymaking is no longer optional, it's essential. While more African nations are adopting data-driven strategies to improve efficiency and outcomes, many still lack the tools and expertise to collect and analyse education data. Sub-Saharan Africa, for example, reports just 27 per cent of higher education statistics. These gaps often slow reforms that could expand access and raise quality.

Planet One Group's education solutions address this challenge by starting every education initiative with a thorough feasibility study. This approach helps governments uncover systemic weaknesses, identify equity gaps, and design solutions tailored to their unique needs.

When decisions are grounded in solid data, education systems become more agile, effective, and capable of delivering lasting change.

Making technology work for African learners

Technology is reshaping education, but the focus is shifting from buzzwords to real benefits. Progressive African nations are investing in STEM-focused schools, smart classrooms, and TVET centres equipped with advanced tools to prepare learners for a digital economy.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Education Ghana Investment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In countries like Rwanda, more than a fifth of secondary schools have science labs, and smart classrooms are rolling out across campuses.

Yet progress requires more than hardware. Digital tools such as AI must adapt to local languages, curricula, and classroom realities. With targeted investments in equipment, teacher training, and context-aware systems, technology can move beyond basic digital literacy, bridging the gap to specialised skills that modern labour markets demand.

If these interventions are scaled across Africa, they could ignite real transformation, driving innovation, empowering communities, and revitalising economies. By reimagining education, we open new pathways for millions of young people, turning today's challenges into tomorrow's opportunities and shaping a future where every learner can reach their full potential.

The writer is the Chairman of Planet One Group, a purpose-driven organisation advancing sustainable growth across Africa, Asia, and the Middle East.