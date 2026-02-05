Ghana: 800-Acre Galamsey Land Reclaimed At Nyakumase Commendable

THE sight of young cassia and teak trees taking root on 800 acres of once devastated land at Nyankumase at Manso Adubia in the Amansie South District of the Ashanti region is more than an environmental milestone; it is a statement of intent.

After years in which illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey, left deep scars across Ghana's landscape, the reclamation of this site under President John Dramani Mahama's renewed anti-galamsey drive offers a compelling reminder that recovery, though difficult, is possible with political will and sustained action.

For too long, galamsey has ravaged Ghana's rivers, forests, and farmlands, turning fertile cocoa lands into wastelands and poisoning water bodies that millions depend on for survival.

Communities have watched helplessly as livelihoods were destroyed in the name of quick profit. Nyankumase was no exception. Open pits, polluted streams, and gravel-strewn fields told a grim story of neglect and weak enforcement.

That this same land is now sprouting trees is therefore a powerful symbol of reversal, proof that environmental damage while severe, need not be permanent.

The Nyankumase reclamation project stands out not merely for its scale, but for its approach. The deliberate choice of cassia and teak species known for resilience and long-term economic value signals a shift from short-term fixes to sustainable solutions.

As Lands and Natural Resources Minister, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, rightly noted, this is about restoring vegetation while creating future economic opportunities through sustainable forestry.

Environmental protection and economic development need not be mutually exclusive; Nyankumase shows they can, and must, reinforce each other.

The Ghanaian Times also finds it significant the integration of this effort into broader national programmes such as Tree for Life and Blue Water.

Galamsey is not just a land problem; it is a water crisis, a food security threat and a social challenge. Any serious response must therefore be comprehensive.

By linking land reclamation to water protection and large-scale tree planting, government is acknowledging the interconnected nature of Ghana's environmental challenges.

However, while Nyankumase deserves commendation, it must not become an isolated success story. Illegal mining remains pervasive, and reclamation efforts will mean little if degraded lands continue to outpace restored ones.

We exhort that enforcement against galamsey operators must remain firm, consistent and free from political interference.

Community involvement is also crucial. Local chiefs, farmers and youth must be partners in both protecting reclaimed lands and preventing re-encroachment.

The economic promise of reclamation should further be translated into tangible benefits for affected communities. Job creation, alternative livelihoods and access to reclaimed farmland will determine whether local people see these projects as their own and defend them accordingly.

The testimony of farmers like Kwaku Mensah, who now dares to dream again of farming on restored land, underscores what is at stake.

President Mahama's pledge to reclaim lands "one district at a time" evokes an important truth: national recovery is built through local action.

Nyankumase offers hope that Ghana can heal the wounds of galamsey and reclaim its environmental heritage.

The challenge now is to sustain the momentum, scale up the interventions, and ensure that the green shoots of recovery grow into a lasting legacy for today's citizens and generations yet unborn.