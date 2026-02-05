Nigeria: ADC Faults Senate's Rejection of E-Transmission of Results

ADC warned that the rejection of electronic transmission of results to INEC IREV, could threaten election credibility in Nigeria.

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has faulted the refusal by the Senate to approve electronic transmission of election results and voter card downloads aimed at giving credibility to future elections and INEC's efficiency.

This is contained in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, on Thursday in Abuja.

The PDP had earlier faulted Senate's refusal to approve electronic transmission of election results to INEC IREV.

Mr Abdullahi condemned the Senate for rejecting Electoral Act reforms, warning that the development threatens election credibility in Nigeria.

The party also faulted the decision by the upper chamber to reduce election notice periods and shorten the timelines for the publication of the list of candidates.

It urged Nigerians to resist the changes and called on the Electoral Act Conference Committee to overturn the Senate's decision and pass people-driven amendments.

"The Senate also voted against key reforms that would have allowed for the electronic download of voter cards from the INEC website.

"They reduced the notice period for elections and shortened the timeline for the publication of candidates'names from 150 days to 60 days," it said.

The party noted that the proposed provisions were intended to provide necessary safeguards against electoral abuse and restore voter confidence in the electoral process.

"As Nigeria's leading opposition party, the ADC unequivocally condemns this retrogressive action of the Senate and calls on all Nigerians to reject it," the statement said.

Meanwhile, the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, had during the plenary on Wednesday, refuted the claim that the Senate did not pass the electronic transmission of results.

He noted that the Senate retained Clause 60 relating to the electronic transmission of election results, as proposed.

"The social media is already awash with the fact that the Senate has rejected electronic transmission. That is not true.

"Electronic transmission has always been in our hearts. And what we did was to retain the electronic transmission, which has been in our hearts, and which was used in 2020.

"So, please, do not allow people to confuse you. If you are in doubt, we will make our final votes and proceedings available to you if you apply and you are entitled, so that you'll see.

"This Senate, under my watch, has not rejected electronic transmission of results. It's in my interest as a participant in the next election for such to be done.

"So, please don't go with the crowd. We have retained what was in the previous provision. That's all we did," Mr Akpabio had said.

(NAN)