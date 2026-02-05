Nigeria: Army Assures Onitsha Market Traders of Security

Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra ordered the closure of the market about a week ago when he visited it and observed that shops in the market were closed in compliance with IPOB's sit-at-home.

The 82 Division, Nigerian Army, has assured traders in the Onitsha Main Market, Anambra State, and traders in other economic centres in the South-east region of security and safety.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations 82 Division, Olabisi Ayeni, on Tuesday in Enugu.

Mr Ayeni, a lieutenant colonel, said that traders and other law-abiding citizens would be protected with every necessary measure.

According to him, security forces remain fully deployed, on alert, while intelligence-led kinetic operations are ongoing to dismantle the remnants of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its militant wing, ESN, from their hideouts.

"The Headquarters, 82 Division, wishes to commend the courageous and patriotic traders of Onitsha Main Market for their patriotic decision to reopen their businesses after years of succumbing to empty threats of enemies of the nation.

"This bold step represents a collective stand for peace, security, and economic progress in Anambra State and the South-East region.

"For years, criminal elements masquerading as freedom fighters have been instilling fear and undermining the livelihoods of hardworking citizens.

"Their action, which was designed to instil fear, cripple commerce, destabilise communities, and erode confidence in government institutions, has long been defused, but the courage of these patriotic traders has authenticated the giant strides by the security agencies.

"By rejecting intimidation and resuming business, they have demonstrated resilience and a firm commitment to peace and progress," Mr Ayeni said.

He urged all residents to continue their lawful activities without fear, shun intimidation and "embrace courage in the face of empty threats".

The division's spokesman further said that the Nigerian Army stands ready to defend the people against those who are bent on ruining the economic prosperity of the South-east.

"All criminal elements are hereby warned to lay down their arms, renounce violence, and embrace peace.

"Unrepentant criminals will face the full weight of the law and the decisive force of the security agencies, as no hiding place will shield them from justice.

"The division reiterates its unwavering commitment to the protection of all citizens, the security of life and property, and the defence of Nigeria's sovereignty.

"We further call on the public to disregard false threats intended to undermine the peace support efforts of the security agencies," he said.

Mr Ayeni assured that the division would continue to work closely with civil authorities, traditional institutions, and other security agencies to ensure lasting peace and security throughout the state.

He encouraged members of the public to provide credible information on any security threat to enable prompt action, adding that, together, we would defeat all acts of terrorism.

Army appreciates Anambra govt

The division's spokesperson said that the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 82 Division and Commander Joint Task-Force South-East OPERATION UDO KA, Oluremi Fadairo, appreciated the political will of the Anambra State Government.

Mr Fadairo, a major-general, was quoted as saying that the state government's support had been instrumental in the ongoing efforts to end terrorism and restore normalcy in the region.

"The government collaboration with security agencies has strengthened confidence and provided the enabling environment for commerce to thrive," the GOC added.

Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra ordered the market's closure about a week ago after visiting it and observing that shops were closed in compliance with IPOB's sit-at-home. The market reopened on Monday after traders reopened their shops in defiance of IPOB's illegal directive.

