Sudan: Child Malnutrition Hits Catastrophic Levels in Parts of Sudan

Acute malnutrition among children has reached catastrophic levels in parts of Sudan's North Darfur and Greater Kordofan, UN-backed analysts warned on Thursday, as conflict, mass displacement and denials of aid push the country deeper into a famine-risk emergency.

According to an alert from the IPC, a global food security monitoring system, thresholds for acute malnutrition were surpassed in two new areas of North Darfur - Um Baru and Kernoi - following the fall of the regional capital, El Fasher, in October 2025 and a massive exodus.

December assessments found acute malnutrition levels among children of 52.9 per cent in Um Baru - nearly twice the famine threshold - and about 34 per cent in Kernoi.

The IPC stressed that the alert does not constitute a formal famine classification but warned that conditions are deteriorating rapidly - and action is urgently needed.

"These alarming rates suggest an increased risk of excess mortality," the experts said, adding that many other conflict-affected or inaccessible areas may be facing similarly catastrophic conditions.

Um Baru and Kernoi

Um Baru and Kernoi are in remote areas of northwestern North Darfur, near key displacement corridors leading toward the Chadian border.

Both areas have absorbed large numbers of civilians fleeing fighting in and around El Fasher, where conflict has shattered markets, disrupted livelihoods and sharply curtailed humanitarian access.

Sudan's war, which erupted in April 2023 between the once-allied Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), has devastated food systems nationwide, triggering mass displacement, market collapse and repeated disruptions to health, water and nutrition services.

Across the country, nearly 4.2 million cases of acute malnutrition are now expected in 2026, including more than 800,000 cases of severe acute malnutrition, representing a sharp increase from 2025 levels, according to IPC projections.

What the alert means

The IPC alert is intended to draw urgent attention to the worsening conditions and does not introduce any new formal classification.

It builds on earlier IPC analyses that confirmed famine (IPC Phase 5) in El Fasher, North Darfur in 2024, and Kadugli, South Kordofan, in September 2025 - and projected famine risk in at least 20 other areas across greater Darfur and greater Kordofan.

The new findings indicate that famine-like conditions are likely spreading beyond previously assessed locations, driven by continued fighting, displacement and the collapse of food, health and water systems, IPC analysts said.

Greater Kordofan at risk

The IPC also warned of rapidly deteriorating conditions across Greater Kordofan, where famine was already confirmed in Kadugli and severe conditions were projected in Dilling and the Western Nuba Mountains.

Renewed fighting since late October has displaced more than 88,000 people in the region, pushing total displacement above one million. Markets there are among the least functional in Sudan, with food prices far above national averages.

Without an immediate end to the fighting and large-scale humanitarian access, IPC experts said preventable deaths are likely to rise.