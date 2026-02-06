Nigeria: DHQ Admits U.S. Troops in Nigeria

The military high command on Thursday confirmed the presence of United States troops in Nigeria but dismissed suggestions of combat deployment.

It clarified that the American personnel are not engaged in ground operations or combat roles, stressing that their presence is limited to capacity building, professional military education, intelligence sharing, logistics support and strategic dialogue with Nigerian forces.

The Director of Defence Information, Samaila Uba, a Major-General, while reacting to reports that raised concerns about the US forces deployment, said the cooperation was aimed at addressing shared security concerns, including terrorism and transnational threats.

Daily Trust reports that the United States Africa Command (AFRICOM), had on Tuesday revealed that a small team of American military personnel had been deployed to Nigeria as part of ongoing security cooperation between both countries.

AFRICOM commander, Dagvin Anderson, while speaking during a virtual press briefing, said the deployment was made at the request of the Nigerian government and was strictly focused on providing specialised intelligence assistance to support counter-terrorism efforts.

Anderson, while stressing that the mission was advisory in nature and aligned with mutual security objectives, said, "Our partnership with Nigeria is a great example of a willing and capable ally that requested unique capabilities only the United States can provide".

On December 25, 2025, the United States military, in coordination with the Armed Forces of Nigeria, carried out strike operations across multiple locations in Sokoto State.

'Nigeria's sovereignty remains intact'

Uba noted that the Armed Forces of Nigeria, and by extension, Nigeria, maintained a long-standing and structured security partnership with the United States.

While allaying fears of stakeholders and other Nigerians, the senior military officer explained that Nigeria's cooperation with the US was rooted in mutual respect.

According to him, all engagements are conducted in full respect of Nigeria's sovereignty and in accordance with existing bilateral frameworks.

He said, "The Defence Headquarters has noted recent media reports and public speculation suggesting the presence or deployment of United States troops in Nigeria.

"The Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) wishes to state that Nigeria maintains a long-standing and structured security partnership with the United States.

"This cooperation is rooted in mutual respect and focuses on capacity building, professional military education, intelligence sharing, logistics support and strategic dialogue aimed at addressing shared security concerns, including terrorism and transnational threats.

"All engagements are conducted in full respect of Nigeria's sovereignty and in accordance with existing bilateral frameworks.

"As part of this ongoing partnership, a recent two-day high-level Working Group engagement brought together senior U.S. government officials and the Nigerian counterparts at the Office of the National Security Adviser.

"This meeting followed earlier engagements in the United States, reflecting a mature, trust-based relationship focused on practical outcomes.

"Discussions during these engagements included proposals designed to strengthen existing cooperation mechanisms, improve coordination and enhance accountability in joint efforts to counter violent threats while upholding the protection of civilians and community safety.

"The proposals remain under study by the appropriate Nigerian authorities," the senior military officer made the clarifications in a statement.

Engagements with international partners guided by national interest - DHQ

Speaking further, Uba explained that engagements with international partners are guided strictly by national interest, measurable outcomes and the protection of Nigeria's sovereignty.

He insisted that the military would continue to remain committed to safeguarding the nation's territorial integrity.

Uba added, "The Defence Headquarters reassures all citizens that Nigeria's defence partnerships are transparent, policy-driven and aligned with constitutional provisions.

"The Armed Forces of Nigeria remain fully committed to safeguarding the nation's territorial integrity while working with credible partners in ways that strengthen Nigeria's security architecture without compromising national independence."

Responding to the Nigerians' concerns earlier, the Defence minister, Christopher Musa, explained that the American personnel are not combat troops but a small advisory team supporting intelligence gathering and capacity-building initiatives for Nigerian security forces.

In an interview with the BBC, Musa said the deployment forms part of long-standing bilateral cooperation aimed at strengthening Nigeria's ability to combat terrorism and insurgency, particularly in areas affected by banditry and violent extremism.

He declined to disclose operational details, including the size of the team, their exact location, duration of stay, or date of arrival, citing security considerations.

"Their role is purely supportive," the defence minister said, emphasising that Nigerian forces remain fully in charge of all operations and decision-making on the ground.

Lawyers, expert speak

Meanwhile, in an interview with one of our correspondents, a security and intelligence expert, Abdullahi Garba, noted that the presence of US forces might not be inimical to Nigeria's existence if it follows approval of the government.

He said, "I don't think any country's force or forces will just enter another sovereign country without the approval of the government; it doesn't work that way.

"Yes, Nigerians have reasons to raise concerns, but there is a need to trust our government. After all, our own Forces also enter another country for a peace mission. I guess the US forces are also here for a peace mission on the government's approval.

"I will advise we wait a bit and watch to see what happens going forward."

Similarly, lawyers explained that the intractable security situation in Nigeria may be used to justify the US troops' presence.

Dayo Akinlaja, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, in an interview with Daily Trust, said that although he could not think of any legal procedure to explain the deployment of US troops in Nigeria but the security situation could justify that.

"I think it is within the executive prerogative to safeguard the security and welfare of the people as the main duty of government, and I can't fault this," he said.

In the same vein, Obioma Ezenwobodo Esq said the arrival of US troops is not for combat purposes, but for technical and intelligence support warranted by the high level of terrorism in the country.

"Under Article 2(4) of the United Nations Charter, all member states are prohibited from using or threatening the use of force against one another, except for self-defence or when authorised by the UN Security Council," he said.