Nigeria: UN Secretary-General Condemns Kwara Killings

5 February 2026
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abdulyassar Abdulhamid

The Secretary-General of the United Nations, António Guterres, has condemned the terrorist attack in Kwara State that reportedly claimed about 100 lives.

On Tuesday, terrorists launched a deadly attack on Woro community in Kaiama Local Government Area of Kwara State, resulting in the death of the victims, as several other persons were declared missing.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesman to the Secretary-General, reaffirmed the United Nations' solidarity with Nigeria and its support for the government's efforts to combat terrorism.

The statement reads, "The Secretary-General conveys his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and to the people and Government of Nigeria. He wishes a speedy recovery to the injured.

"The Secretary-General reiterates the solidarity of the United Nations with the Government and people of Nigeria in their efforts to fight terrorism and violent extremism and stresses the importance of bringing the perpetrators to justice."

