Nigeria: Remaining Kaduna Abducted Worshippers Regain Freedom After Two Weeks in Captivity

The Christian worshippers abducted in Kurmin Wali village, Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State, have regained their freedom, PREMIUM TIMES has learnt.

Sources confirmed on Thursday that the victims, who were kidnapped on 18 January, were released last midnight and driven to the Kaduna State Government House.

They arrived there at about 2:30 p.m. and were received by waiting government officials.

According to a Daily Trust report, the village head of Kurmin Wali, Ishaku Dan'azumi, confirmed the release of the worshippers.

According to the report, Mr Dan'azumi thanked the state government and security agencies for their efforts in ensuring the safe return of the victims.

"We also received the information today that they have been released. We are happy and they are currently with the government," he said.

Mr Dan'azumi added that those released included children, women and men, but declined to give further details

A community leader, who spoke with the newspaper on condition of anonymity, also narrated how members of his community witnessed the release of the captives.

"Between about 11 p.m. and 12 midnight, we were informed that large vehicles entered the forest, and later, around 1 a.m. to 2 a.m., they came out with the abducted people from the Maro axis. We do not know who went to take them or who released them. We are also not certain whether all of them were freed, but their release has been confirmed," the community leader said to the newspaper.

About 177 people were abducted during the attack on Kurmin Wali. However, about 80 of them, mostly children, reportedly escaped during the attack and found refuge in forest settlements

As of the time of filing this report, the Kaduna State Government had yet to confirm the release or the number of people involved.

However, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) said all 166 people abducted during the attack had regained their freedom.

The Northern Chairman of CAN, John Hayab, told the BBC on Thursday that the victims had returned home safely and that no ransom had been paid for their release.

The Kaduna State Chairman of CAN, Caleb Ma'aji, also confirmed the development to the BBC.

Videos and photographs seen by PREMIUM TIMES showed the freed worshippers dressed in yellow polo T-shirts, uniforms, and matching face caps. The women among them were similarly attired, suggesting a post-release arrangement.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Governor Uba Sani visited the Kaduna State Women and Children's Shelter, where about 80 victims who had earlier escaped from the kidnappers were receiving medical care and psychosocial support.

Describing their experience as harrowing, the governor reassured the survivors of the government's commitment to their welfare and security.

"The Kaduna State Government remains steadfast in working closely with security agencies to secure the release of those still in captivity and ensure their safe return," Mr Sani said during the visit.