Nigeria: Tinubu Meets Governor Abdulrazaq After Deadly Terror Attack in Kwara

President Bola Tinubu is currently meeting with Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, following the deadly attack on Worro community in Kaiama Local Government Area of Kwara State.

The meeting comes two days after more than 100 people were killed in the community in what authorities described as an attack by suspected jihadist fighters.

President Tinubu had on Wednesday ordered the deployment of an army battalion to the area. He also approved the establishment of a new military command to lead Operation Savannah Shield, aimed at countering terrorist activity and protecting vulnerable communities.

The President condemned the attack, describing it as cowardly and inhumane. He also expressed anger that the victims were targeted for rejecting extremist ideology in favour of a peaceful practice of Islam.

Tinubu called for closer collaboration between federal and state agencies to support affected communities and ensure those responsible for the attack were brought to justice.

Meanwhile, the President of the Senate, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and the governors of Imo, Kebbi and Cross River States were also present at the Presidential Villa.