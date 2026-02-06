Nigeria: Kwara Massacre - Security Forces Deployed to Woro Village As Police Launch Investigation

A joint security team comprising the Police, Military, and National Forest Guards, has been deployed to Woro community in Kaiama local government area of Kwara State which was attacked by armed bandits on Tuesday to maintain law and order, even as the police launched full-scale investigation to track down the perpetrators and ensure they face the full weight of the law.

The spokesperson of the Kwara State Police Command, Toun Ejire-Adeyemi, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.

She said the security personnel were already in Woro community to maintain law and order, prevent further attacks, and reassure residents of their safety.

The statement read: "The Kwara State Police Command confirms a deadly bandit attack on Woro Community in Kaiama LGA, which occurred on February 3, 2026, at about 1730hrs.

"In a swift demonstration of the Command's commitment to the protection of lives and property, the Executive Governor of Kwara State, Mallam AbdulRahaman AbdulRasaq, accompanied by the commissioner of Police, Kwara State, CP Adekimi Ojo, the director of the Department of State Services (DSS), Mr Micheal Oganwu, the Brigade Commander, 22 Armoured Brigade, Brig. Gen N.N Rume; other senior security and top government officials, visited the community on February 4, 2026, for an on-the-spot assessment and to commiserate with the Emir of Kaiama, Alh. Muazu Shehu Omar and families affected by the tragic incident.

"Preliminary findings gathered at the scene indicate that the hoodlums, suspected to be religious extremists, stormed the community opening fire sporadically killing victims while houses and shops were set ablaze.

Sadly, the lives lost have been recovered and given a mass burial.

"A Joint Security Team comprising the Police, Military, and National Forest Guards have since been deployed and are currently on ground to maintain law and order, prevent further attacks, and reassure residents of their safety. A full-scale investigation has been launched to track down the perpetrators and ensure they face the full weight of the law.

The Commissioner of Police, Kwara State Command, CP Adekimi Ojo, extends his deepest condolences to the families of the victims and the entire Woro Community during this moment of grief while praying for the repose of their souls. We urge residents to remain calm, cooperate with security agencies, and promptly provide credible information that may aid ongoing operations.

"Further developments will be communicated as investigations progress."