Namibia: Opposition Warns Namibia's New Oil Bill Could Fuel Fishrot-Style Corruption Under Presidency

Opposition parties are calling on the government to learn from the mistakes of countries such as Nigeria, Ghana, Angola and Russia when it comes to the oil and gas sector.

This particularly relates to placing the sector under the Office of the President.

In Nigeria, weak institutions of state and poor governance in managing vast revenue are said to have led the country to not realising its full potential.

Russia's main mistake stems from using energy as a weapon, leading to the loss of its most lucrative markets and increasing dependence on restricted, high-risk, or low-profit alternatives, while the sector in Ghana has faced constant political manipulation, including the arbitrary removal and appointment of staff whenever the government changed.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The opposition further warns about the danger of the sector resorting under one individual, alluding to what happened in the fishing sector, which led to the Fishrot fraud and corruption scandal, where a minister aimed to control the whole sector.

Popular Democratic Movement president McHenry Venaani yesterday stressed the danger in the sector resorting under one individual, president Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah.

He said this would then mean the minister of industries, mines and energy is only in that position in title - without executive powers.

"Obviously, we give her respect because she is the executive power, the embodiment of the sovereignty of this country. But she does not need the legislation to have more powers. She has a system.

The architecture of the system is embedded," Venaani said.

This follows minister of industries, mines and energy Modestus Amutse's tabling of the oil and gas amendment bill in the National Assembly yesterday.

"It becomes difficult when we legislate to suit individuals and personalities . . . to suit how we want to govern, rather than how the country would benefit going forward," Venaani said.

In his motivation for the bill, Amutse yesterday said the petroleum (exploration and production) amendment bill of 2025 is of strategic importance to the management and governance of Namibia's petroleum resources.

"The bill before you seeks to modernise and strengthen the existing Petroleum (Exploration and Production) Act of 1991.

Its primary objective is to enhance institutional capacity, ensure regulatory clarity, and align our governance structures with international best practice while maintaining full accountability to the parliament and the Namibian people," he said.

Amutse said the amendment bill establishes the Upstream Petroleum Unit, a new regulatory authority to be housed in the Office of the President.

This unit would be headed by a director general and a deputy director general.

ALL UNDER ONE ROOF

This reform ensures that technical, regulatory, and compliance functions are brought under a single, professional institution, one that is capable of responding to the demands of a fast-growing petroleum industry with efficiency and expertise.

The bill also introduces new measures to strengthen fiscal transparency and accountability such as requiring all remissions, deferrals, or refunds of petroleum royalties be reported annually to the National Assembly by 30 June through a designated minister or the prime minister.

"This provision ensures that the parliament remains fully informed about the management of petroleum revenues and that the executive branch remains accountable for every concession granted under the law," Amutse said.

The bill would also reinforce ethical governance and expands the conflict-of-interest provisions to cover inspectors and staff of the Upstream Petroleum Unit with strict penalties for breaches.

Senior officials, including the director general and deputy director general, are required to disclose their assets and interests to the president to safeguard the integrity of public office.

These measures, Amutse said, is to strengthen public confidence and uphold the principles of integrity and transparency in our petroleum administration.

Venaani said although the government wants to modernise the country, it should be careful not to modernise the country to benefit its leaders, in this case the president.

FOLLOWING RUSSIA

"Just because the president cannot become a minister, now she can become a minister through legislation.

The only country that has done what we are trying to do is Russia, through South Stream in 2022, where the power of the upstream was given to the presidents.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Corruption Governance Namibia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"What has happened in Russia? We must be very, very careful," he said.

Venaani said sections of the Constitution show that ministries and government departments, including state-owned enterprises, make provision for the president to receive adequate advice regarding matters of public interest.

"The very reason why we create a Cabinet is for the Cabinet to be held accountable by this house . . . The power of your minister would be a great loss to the president. Imagine," Venaani said.

'MOVING TOO FAST'

Official opposition leader Imms Nashinge yesterday said: "Why are we moving too fast with this bill when clearly there are concerns?

"We do not only need to look at our sisters and brothers like Nigeria, Ghana or Angola.

We have our own fishing industry we are failing to fix already."

Nashinge said members of parliament's duties are not only to pass bills but to ensure resources remain for future generations.

Affirmative Repositioning leader Job Amupanda yesterday asked that the debate be adjourned and postponed to 18 February.