Nigeria: Atiku Condemns Kwara, Katsina, Benue Killings, Says Nigeria Now Killing Field

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has condemned the recent massacres in parts of Kwara, Katsina, and Benue States, describing the attacks as further evidence that Nigeria has "descended into a killing field."

In a statement posted on his social media handles on Thursday, Atiku expressed deep concern over the growing wave of violence across the country and accused the government of failing in its primary responsibility of protecting lives.

"The reported massacres in parts of Kwara, Katsina and Benue are a damning confirmation that Nigeria has descended into a killing field," Atiku said. "The scale and frequency of these attacks expose a catastrophic failure of the state to protect the lives of its citizens, especially the most vulnerable."

He lamented that government reactions had become routine and hollow, adding that "empty condemnations after mass burials are no longer acceptable."

"Security must be proactive, deliberate and preventive, not reactive. Communities repeatedly attacked must not be left as open hunting grounds for criminals," the former Vice President stated.

Atiku said he was "deeply pained" by the latest wave of killings and urged all levels of government and community leaders to take decisive action to end the bloodshed.

"I call on the Federal Government, states and communities to act decisively and in concert to end this bloodletting. The murder of even one Nigerian is an unforgivable failure," he added.

Atiku's remarks come amid widespread outrage over the massacre in Woro village, Kaiama Local Government Area of Kwara State, where at least 162 people were confirmed dead following a brutal attack by gunmen on Tuesday.

The Nigerian Red Cross (NRC) confirmed the updated death toll late Wednesday, with its state secretary, Babaomo Ayodeji, stating that search and recovery efforts were still ongoing.

Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, described the assault as "a cowardly expression of frustration by terrorist cells following ongoing counterterrorism campaigns."

He revealed that President Bola Tinubu had approved the deployment of an army battalion under Operation Savannah Shield to launch counter-offensives against the attackers.

Witnesses said the assailants stormed the village around 6:00 p.m., setting homes, shops, and even the king's palace ablaze. A local lawmaker, Sa'idu Baba Ahmed, said many victims were killed while trying to flee into the bush.