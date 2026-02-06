Nigeria: 'It's a Great Honour', Trump Hails Nigeria's First Lady Remi Tinubu's Presence At U.S. Prayer Breakfast

United States President Donald Trump has praised Nigeria's First Lady, Remi Tinubu, describing her presence at the US National Prayer Breakfast in Washington as "a great honour".

Speaking during the high-profile faith gathering, Trump welcomed the First Lady and acknowledged her dual role as Nigeria's First Lady and a Christian Pastor, describing her as a "very respected woman."

"We are honoured to be joined today by the First Lady of Nigeria, who also happens to serve as a Christian pastor at the largest church in Nigeria, very respected woman. It's a great honour. Thank you very much," Trump said.

The US National Prayer Breakfast is an annual event that brings together political leaders, faith figures and dignitaries from across the world for prayers and reflections on leadership, faith and national life.