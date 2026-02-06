Nigeria: Ex-Diplomat Tasks Govts, Stakeholders On Education Without Geographical Location

Ibadan — A retired diplomat, Ambassador Akinremi Bolaji, has made a compelling case for prioritising education without geographical location as a fundamental pillar for the development of society.

Bolaji, who is the pioneer Global President of Iroko Community Grammar School Old Students' Association (ICGSOSA), stated this while addressing journalists in Ibadan, Oyo State, on activities to mark the 60th anniversary of the school.

He stressed that the school, despite its location in a rural community, has produced notable alumni who have excelled in various fields, stating that its location did not affect the quality of education impacted in alumni like himself who have distinguished themselves all over the world.

He disclosed that the school has faced challenges over the years that have affected its infrastructure and learning conditions, noting that it is incumbent on the government at all levels, old students associations, and other stakeholders to ensure that schools such as Iroko Community Grammar School are restored to their former glory such that the location of the schools would not be a hindrance to the progress of the students in the schools.

While unveiling plans to restore the institution to its former glory, he said the 60th anniversary celebration is not just a commemoration of the past but a strategic moment of renewal.

According to him, "Established 60 years ago through the collective vision and sacrifice of our forebears, Iroko Community Grammar School has produced generations of men and women who have excelled in public service, business, academia, professions, and community leadership across Nigeria and beyond.

"This school is not just a place of learning; it is a symbol of hope, resilience, and shared heritage.

"However, like many long-standing public institutions, our alma mater has faced challenges over the years--challenges that have affected infrastructure, facilities, and overall learning conditions. Today, we speak not in complaint, but in renewed determination and optimism.

"The 60th anniversary is therefore not merely a celebration of the past; it is a strategic moment of renewal. As members of the Old Students' Association, we have resolved to take collective responsibility to restore Iroko Community Grammar School to its old glory. This anniversary provides a rallying point for us to give back in a meaningful, sustainable, and transparent manner.

"To this end, the association is embarking on several legacy projects, including but not limited to rehabilitation of key classroom blocks and learning facilities, support for science, ICT, and library development, improvement of the school environment and essential infrastructure, as well as initiatives that directly enhance teaching and learning outcomes.

"These projects are deliberately designed to outlive the anniversary celebrations and positively impact current and future students."

Bolaji added that the association is mobilising all old students, parents, families, and friends of the school, the host community, and traditional institutions, as well as corporate organizations and well-meaning Nigerians to support the noble cause.

He noted that the one-week programme of activities to mark the milestone would include academic, social, cultural, and humanitarian engagements that reflect the values upon which the school was founded.

The former diplomat assured the public and all stakeholders that it is committed to accountability, transparency, and unity of purpose in the execution of both the anniversary events and the legacy projects.

He added that the celebration is an opportunity to reignite pride, restore excellence, and secure a stronger future for Iroko Community Grammar School, adding that with the theme: 'Honouring the past, serving the present, and inspiring the future', the anniversary celebration promises to be a memorable occasion.