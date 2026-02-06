Nigeria: Trump Acknowledges Nigeria's First Lady At Us National Prayer Breakfast

5 February 2026
This Day (Lagos)

United States President Donald Trump acknowledged the presence of Nigeria's First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, at the 74th National Prayer Breakfast held in Washington, D.C.

Speaking during the event on Thursday, Trump drew attention to Mrs Tinubu's attendance, describing her as a respected figure and noting her role as a Christian pastor in the largest church in Nigeria.

"We are honoured to be joined today by the First Lady of Nigeria, who also happens to serve as a Christian pastor at one of the largest churches. A very respected woman," Trump said. "First Lady, where are you? Thank you very much. It is a great honour to have you with us."

The National Prayer Breakfast is an annual event that brings together political leaders, faith leaders, and dignitaries from across the world for prayer and reflection.

 

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.