Nigeria: Atiku Condemns Killings in Kwara, Katsina, Benue, Urges Proactive Security Response

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has condemned the reported massacres in parts of Kwara, Katsina and Benue states, describing the incidents as evidence of a grave failure by the Nigerian state to protect its citizens.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Atiku said the scale and frequency of the attacks showed that Nigeria had "descended into a killing field," with vulnerable communities bearing the brunt of the violence.

He criticised what he described as a reactive approach to security, arguing that official responses often come only after lives have been lost.

"Empty condemnations after mass burials are no longer acceptable," he said, calling for security measures that are "proactive, deliberate and preventive."

He warned that communities that have suffered repeated attacks should not be left as "open hunting grounds for criminals."

The former vice president expressed personal anguish over the killings and urged coordinated action by the Federal Government, state authorities and local communities to halt what he described as ongoing bloodshed.

"I am deeply pained by these killings," Atiku said, adding that the murder of even a single Nigerian represents "an unforgivable failure."