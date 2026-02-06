Nigeria: Over 120 Swimmers Participate in Niger Delta Games' Trial in Ondo

The trials, which was held in Ese-Odo Local Government Area of the state, paved way for the selection of outstanding athletes to represent the state at the forthcoming games.

More than 120 swimmers on Thursday participated in the screening programme ahead of the second edition of the Niger Delta Games.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the games was scheduled to hold between 20 February and 27 February in Edo.

Segun Omoyofunmi, Chairman, State Liaison Committee and Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, who addressed reporters commended the selection process, describing it as transparent and credible.

Mr Omoyofunmi stated that the screening further confirmed Ondo State's status as a hub of sporting talent.

"I am very confident that Ondo State will perform creditably at the games. With the transparent screening and selection process, the best athletes have been chosen to fly the flag of the state.

"We must be strict with the screening if we are to achieve success at the competition.

"I assure the governor that we will represent the state well and ensure we win medals at this second edition of the Niger Delta Games.

"We are here to give the young athletes the support they need, and we will continue to support them until they make Ondo State proud at the competition," he said.

(NAN)