Sudan: Prime Minister Reviews Sudan's Health Situation With WHO Director-General in Geneva

6 February 2026
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Geneva, Feb. 5, 2026 (SUNA) - Prime Minister Dr. Kamil Idris reviewed the current health situation in Sudan and avenues for supporting and strengthening the national health system during a meeting held Thursday evening in Geneva with World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom. The meeting came as part of his talks with heads of UN organizations, specialized agencies, and other international bodies.

The Prime Minister outlined the scale of damage sustained by the health sector and its infrastructure due to attacks by the rebel Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia, underscoring the importance of providing essential medicines and life-saving treatments. He also called for support to national programmes aimed at achieving universal health coverage, particularly the malaria eradication project.

Dr. Idris submitted to the WHO Director-General a detailed list covering urgent therapeutic and pharmaceutical needs required in the country during the coming period.

The WHO Director-General approved the list and also agreed to support the Sudan Government's Hope Initiative for malaria eradication.

The Prime Minister further addressed Sudan's peace initiative, stating that the shortest path to addressing the humanitarian and health conditions in the country is the achievement of peace. He noted that the Government of Sudan presented the initiative to the UN Security Council in New York on December 22, 2025, with the aim of reaching a comprehensive settlement and sustainable peace.

For his part, the WHO Director-General praised the efforts undertaken by the Government of Sudan to strengthen public health, affirmed the organization's support for the government's peace initiative, and expressed readiness to continue health-sector cooperation in a manner that advances public health and the safety of Sudanese society.

