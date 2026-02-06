Sudan: Interior Minister Denounces International Silence Over Arms Flow to Darfur, Military Support to Rebel Militia

Port Sudan, Feb. 4, 2026 (SUNA) - Minister of Interior Lieutenant General Babiker (Police) Samra Mustafa has criticized the international community's silence regarding the continued flow of weapons into the Darfur region and the provision of military equipment to a rebel militia by known states, warning that the situation has led to grave violations against civilians, most recently El-Fashir massacre.

During a meeting held Wednesday with a United Nations Panel of Experts delegation on Darfur, the Interior Minister said discussions focused on the implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 1591, particularly provisions related to halting arms supplies to the region. He pointed to non-compliance and lack of commitment by several neighbouring states.

Lieutenant General Mustafa stated that large quantities of advanced weaponry continue to enter Darfur. He affirmed that the supporter and importer is the United Arab Emirates (UAE), with transfers occurring via Libya, forces affiliated with Khalifa Haftar, Chad, and African ports.

He said these activities are taking place openly and described the international community's silence toward the states involved as a crime against the Sudanese people.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The Interior Minister affirmed that the Sudanese government is working through two specialized committees to protect civilians and address the conditions of displaced populations. He said the committees are monitoring humanitarian needs and providing essential services, particularly in education and health.

He added that the government presented detailed reports to the Panel of Experts on the serious violations committed by the rebel militia against unarmed civilians.

Lieutenant General Mustafa voiced hope that the UN delegation would maintain impartiality in its reporting and present the facts to the international community.