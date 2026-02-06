Liberia: Boakai Pushes for Recovery of Army Land

For nearly two decades, the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL) has carried out its constitutional mandate under conditions that many within the ranks quietly describe as demoralizing--inadequate housing, overstretched barracks, limited access to basic social services, and the lingering loss of critical military land to illegal occupation. These structural deficits, inherited from the civil war and compounded by years of political hesitation, have steadily eroded morale and constrained operational effectiveness.

At the heart of the current national debate is Camp Ramrod--popularly known as the 72nd Barracks--one of the AFL's most strategic installations on the northwestern flank of Monrovia. Once a fully functional military facility, the barracks has, since the end of Liberia's civil conflict, been progressively encroached upon by civilian settlements. Today, of the original 37 acres belonging to the AFL, only 13 acres remain under military control.

President Joseph Nyuma Boakai Sr. has now drawn a firm line.

"God is not making different land; that land belongs to the Army," the President declared, dismissing claims by some occupants that parts of the 72nd Barracks do not fall under military ownership. "The army is entitled to a decent livelihood. God is not making new land. The army is going there to take it back."

For soldiers, the issue is not abstract. Across Liberia, many AFL personnel live in overcrowded or deteriorating barracks, while others are forced to rent private accommodations in communities far from their duty posts. Housing shortages have meant that junior enlisted soldiers often share limited space with families, undermining privacy, discipline, and readiness.

It is therefore obvious that the absence of decent housing directly affects morale, retention, and professionalism. Soldiers worried about shelter, water, electricity, and family safety are less able to focus on training and operational preparedness. In extreme cases, poor living conditions weaken civil-military relations, as underpaid and poorly housed forces become vulnerable to frustration and public resentment.

The loss of Camp Ramrod has been particularly damaging. As a rapid-response installation, the 72nd Barracks is critical to the AFL's ability to quell unrest or respond to emergencies in Monrovia and its environs. Its prolonged occupation by squatters has not only constrained troop deployment but also blocked efforts to rehabilitate infrastructure and expand accommodation for newly recruited personnel.

Political Interventions That Stalled Recovery

The AFL's leadership maintains that efforts to reclaim the barracks date back nearly 30 years, but each attempt was halted by political interventions. During the administrations of former Presidents Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and George Weah, enforcement actions were reportedly paused or reversed amid concerns over displacement, political backlash, and electoral sensitivities in Paynesville, now home to nearly one-third of Greater Monrovia's population.

While those concerns were not unfounded, critics argue that political expediency came at a long-term cost to national security. Camp Ramrod remained occupied, while the army's housing deficit worsened.

Civil society land governance data show that over 65 percent of urban property holders in Liberia lack formal land titles--a legacy of war, displacement, and weak cadastral systems. This reality has made urban land disputes both emotionally charged and politically volatile. Yet security experts stress that military installations are, by law, restricted zones and cannot be equated with ordinary urban property.

"The Ministry reminds all that the 72nd Military Barracks and all other restricted military zones are not designated for civilian residence or activities," the Ministry of National Defense said in a recent statement, warning that continued civilian presence places lives at risk and interferes with essential operations.

President Boakai has framed the dispute not merely as a land issue, but as a broader failure of state asset management.

"That's why I said to ministries and agencies, when you have an agency, make sure apart from running an office, they know their assets," he said. "So the army people know the demarcation. They know what land belongs to them."

Where uncertainty exists, Boakai acknowledged, proper mechanisms must be used to establish boundaries. "If they don't know, there's a way to determine that," he said. "We'll make sure that the army is not violating anybody's right."

His remarks signal a departure from the ambivalence of past administrations. While emphasizing due process and respect for civilian rights, the President left little doubt about the government's resolve -- state and military assets will be protected and reclaimed.

Defense officials argue that reclaiming the 72nd Barracks is essential to resolving the AFL's housing crisis. With full access to the land, the army plans to construct modern barracks, family housing units, training facilities, and supporting infrastructure such as clinics and utilities, sources told the Daily Observer.

Economically, consolidating military housing would reduce long-term costs associated with private rentals and ad hoc maintenance of informal facilities. Strategically, it would restore the AFL's ability to deploy rapidly from a secure, centralized base.

The Ministry of National Defense disclosed that since early 2024, it has engaged occupants repeatedly, issuing a four-month notice to vacate in May 2025 to allow for orderly relocation. Despite these efforts, squatters remain, prompting the current demolition exercise that has already displaced families and flattened small businesses.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Human Rights Concerns and National Implications

Critics have raised constitutional and human rights concerns, particularly over the use of military personnel in enforcement rather than civilian land authorities or courts. Since January 2024, civil society groups estimate that hundreds of households nationwide have been affected by evictions linked to land reclamation, road expansion, or security concerns, often without compensation.

Many warn that without transparent processes, forced demolitions risk reopening old wounds in a country still healing from conflict.

Yet supporters of the government's stance argue that the Paynesville standoff is a necessary test of state authority and civil-military balance. Despite the Land Rights Act of 2018, urban enforcement remains weak, allowing elite influence and informal settlements to flourish even on restricted land.

As bulldozers advance at the 72nd Barracks, the issue has become more than a land dispute. It is now a litmus test for respect for the rule of law, and willingness to prioritize national security while safeguarding civilian rights.

President Boakai's words underscore that balance. "The army is entitled," he reiterated, "and that land belongs to the army."

Whether the repossession ultimately restores morale, improves housing, and strengthens the AFL -- or deepens public mistrust -- will depend on how firmly, fairly, and transparently the process is carried out .