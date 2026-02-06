Nigeria: Katsina Targets 70mw Capacity to Tackle Epileptic Power Supply

· Installs 30 megawatts of renewable energy across state

The Katsina State Government has set a target to generate at least 70 megawatts of electricity through renewable energy sources as part of a long-term plan to tackle epileptic power supply and insulate the state from national grid instability.

Addressing journalists in Katsina Thursday, the Special Adviser to Governor Dikko Umaru Radda on Power and Energy, Dr. Hafiz Ibrahim Ahmed, said the state government has since pursued an aggressive renewable energy strategy aligned with Nigeria's Energy Transition Plan and net-zero target for 2060.

Ahmed, who outlined major achievements recorded by the Radda-led government in the power sector and the administration's roadmap for the next phase of energy development during the media chat, said the government inherited zero installed renewable capacity in 2023.

He said: "We met virtually zero installed renewable capacity at the state level when this administration came in. Today, we have installed more than 30 megawatts of renewable energy across Katsina State in less than two and a half years.

"Our projection is to reach at least 70 megawatts and above with the current pace of implementation. With the speed and pace that we are going, I think we'll be able to achieve that 70 megawatts and above."

He revealed the government approved the deployment of 20.1 megawatts of solar capacity to 11 critical government facilities after an energy audit showed that those facilities accounted for about 93 per cent of total public sector energy costs among over 200 facilities reviewed.

He added that plans are underway to provide standalone solar systems to 361 primary healthcare centres - one in each ward of the state - to guarantee 24-hour electricity supply for effective and efficient healthcare delivery across the state.

On power distribution infrastructure, Ahmed confirmed that the State Executive Council recently approved the purchase of 200 distribution transformers of various capacities at a cost of about $1.5 million as counterpart funding, with the distribution company expected to provide the remaining 50 percent.

He said the investment will increase Katsina State's equity shareholding in the Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO), where the state already holds the highest stake among franchise states at 17 percent.

Ahmed explained the state government has replaced diesel and grid-powered streetlights in many parts of the state with solar-powered systems to reduce carbon emissions and recurring fuel costs.

He further announced a partnership involving the Katsina State Government, the French Government, and private investors to develop a mini-hydro power project at Lambar Rimi Dam, with plans to replicate similar projects at other dams after completion.