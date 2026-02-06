Nigeria: We Will Defeat All Those Out to Divide Nigeria Through Terrorist Attacks - Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu, yesterday, vowed to defeat all those out to divide the Nigerian nation through terrorist attacks.

In a press release after meeting with Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq of Kwara State, at State House, Abuja, Tinubu declared, "We will protect our communities, defend our values, and defeat those who seek to divide us through terror."

While condemning the cowardly and beastly attacks, Tinubu stressed that the actions offended the country's humanity, faith and shared values.

The president, in the six-paragraph release, stated, "Today, I met with the Executive Governor of Kwara State, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq @RealAARahman, to be debriefed on the incident in Kaiama LGA.

"I condemn in the strongest terms this cowardly and beastly attack. The gunmen are heartless for choosing soft targets in their doomed campaign of terror. Their actions offend our humanity, our faith, and our shared values as a nation.

"Yesterday, I directed the immediate deployment of an army battalion to Kaiama Local Government Area of Kwara State following the horrific attack on innocent villagers in Worro.

"This new military command will spearhead Operation Savannah Shield to checkmate these barbaric terrorists and protect defenceless communities.

"It is particularly disturbing that the victims were killed because they rejected an attempt at forced indoctrination.

"As I said, 'It is commendable that the community members, even though Muslims, refused to be conscripted into a weird belief that promoted violence over peace and dialogue.'Nigeria will never surrender its people to extremism and terrorism masquerading as faith."

Tinubu added, "I have further directed close collaboration between federal and state agencies to provide immediate support and relief to the affected community and to ensure that those responsible for this atrocity are pursued and brought to justice, just like other terrorists before them. They will not go scot-free.

"I pray for the repose of the souls of the departed and extend my deepest condolences to the families who have lost loved ones. I also sympathise with the people and government of Kwara State. The Federal Government stands with you. We will protect our communities, defend our values, and defeat those who seek to divide us through terror."

The president met with AbdulRazaq following the recent attacks on communities in Kaiama Local Government Area of the state.

The meeting came barely 48 hours after more than 160 people were reported killed in Worro, a rural settlement, in an assault authorities linked to suspected jihadist fighters.

The engagement between the president and Kwara governor was said to be part of ongoing consultations on the security situation in the state and the immediate federal response to the killings.

Tinubu had earlier ordered the deployment of an army battalion to Kaiama and approved the establishment of a new military command to spearhead Operation Savannah Shield, aimed at flushing out the attackers and securing vulnerable communities.

The president also condemned the assault as cowardly and inhumane, expressing outrage that the victims were reportedly targeted for rejecting extremist indoctrination and choosing a peaceful practice of Islam.

He directed closer collaboration between federal and state agencies to provide relief for affected residents and ensure the perpetrators were tracked down and prosecuted.

Speaking with newsmen after the meeting, AbdulRazaq said Operation Savannah Shield, established by the federal government, would deter further terrorist attacks and help stabilise the area.

The governor confirmed that the field commander for Operation Savannah Shield had reported in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, and was set to hit the ground running.

He further stated that the military team had begun immediate ground engagement, as security forces moved to secure vulnerable areas and reassure residents.

The governor said, "Yes, I came to brief Mr. President about what happened in Kaiama Local Government Area of Kwara State and also to thank him for the prompt action taken by the president by establishing Operation Savannah Shield. That will go a long way in deterring and bringing calm to the region in Kwara State."

AbdulRazaq expressed confidence in the capacity of the military to secure the area, adding that the state government is working closely with federal authorities to support ongoing security operations and provide relief to affected residents.

He stated, "Well, after meeting the president, I'm confident because as I speak to you, the Force Commander for Operation Savannah Shield has reported in Kwara State, in Ilorin, today and he's hitting the ground running and we rely on the military to do what they do know best.

"Mr. President has directed the armed forces to move in and to clean up the place and make sure peace and calm are restored."

Equally, yesterday, at State House, Tinubu met with President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio; National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Professor Nentawe Yilwatda; and Governors Hope Uzodinma (Imo), Nasir Idris (Kebbi), and Bassey Otu (Cross River).

Northern Governors Condemn Killings in Kwara, Katsina, Benue, Demand Decisive Action

Chairman of the Northern States Governors' Forum (NSGF) and Governor of Gombe State, Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, condemned the recent spate of violent attacks and killings in parts of Kwara, Katsina, and Benue states, describing them as barbaric, senseless, and a direct assault on the collective conscience of the nation.

The condemnation followed deadly attacks on Woro and Nuku communities in Kaiama Local Government Area of Kwara State, where suspected terrorists struck on Tuesday night. Killings by suspected bandits also occurred in Doma A and Doma B communities of Tafoki Ward, Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina State, where at least 20 persons were murdered. A separate incident in Abande community of Mbaikyor Ward, Turan, Kwande Local Government Area of Benue State, led to the killing of scores of residents.

In a statement on behalf of the Northern governors, issued by Ismaila Uba Misilli, Director-General, Press Affairs, Yahaya expressed deep sorrow over the tragic loss of innocent lives, extending his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, the affected communities, and the governments and people of the three states.

He stated, "These heinous acts of violence are unacceptable and must be condemned in the strongest terms.

"The relentless targeting of defenceless citizens, including women, children and the elderly, lays bare the inhumanity of these attackers and underscores the pressing necessity for firm and decisive action."

Yahaya commended the governors of Kwara, Katsina and Benue states for their leadership and resilience in the face of repeated security challenges, praising their continued efforts to support affected communities, strengthen local security architecture, and collaborate with federal authorities to restore peace.

He charged the country's security agencies to intensify intelligence gathering, surveillance and coordinated operations to track down the perpetrators and their backers, stressing that the protection of life and property remains a sacred duty.

"The northern governors' forum stands firmly with our security agencies and urges them to deploy all lawful means necessary to bring the perpetrators to justice. These crimes must not go unpunished," Yahaya stated.

New Plateau Police Chief Vows Tougher Security Measures, Stronger Collaboration

The newly appointed Commissioner of Police for Plateau State, Bassey Ewah, pledged a decisive and transformative approach to policing in the state, declaring that "it will not be business as usual" under his leadership.

Addressing journalists during his maiden press briefing at the Command Headquarters in Jos, Ewah, the 46th Commissioner of Police, promised to consolidate ongoing peace efforts while strengthening security operations across the state.

He assured residents that the command would work relentlessly to safeguard life and property, emphasising that Plateau must reclaim its reputation as the Home of Peace and Tourism.

"We will build on the already established peace in this great state, and we will work tirelessly to ensure the safety and security of all citizens," he said.

Kwara: PDP Seeks Independent Inquiry

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) condemned the killing of more than 100 people in Woro community, Kaiama Local Government Area of Kwara State, calling for an independent inquiry into the incident.

In a statement, the party's National Publicity Secretary, Ini Ememobong, called for an immediate inquiry into what it described as security failures and the handling of early warning signals ahead of the attack.

Ememobong said the incident was "another painful reminder of the heightened insecurity Nigerians have been confronted with under the present administration".

PDP commiserated with families of the victims and residents of the affected community. It underlined claims by local leaders that warnings of an impending attack had been raised without adequate preventive action.

According to the party, the response that followed the attack was "weak and reactive," and underscored the need for a thorough review of security operations in the area.

IG Moves Tactical, Intelligence Asset to Kwara

Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, ordered the immediate deployment of tactical, operational, and intelligence assets to Kwara State following a deadly attack in Kaiama Local Government Area.

The Nigeria Police had condemned the incident, which occurred on February 3, describing it as a heinous act that has plunged the affected communities into grief.

In response to the tragedy, the IGP extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, as well as to the government and people of Kwara State, assuring them of the force's full commitment to restoring peace and ensuring justice.

Egbetokun reaffirmed that the Nigeria Police remained resolute in its constitutional responsibility to protect life and property, saying it would spare no effort in guaranteeing the safety and security of citizens across the country.

In a statement, Force Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, said the IGP had directed the immediate deployment of specialised tactical units, reinforced intelligence capabilities, and additional operational resources to Kaiama and adjoining communities.

Hundeyin said the move was aimed at stabilising the area, strengthening security presence, and preventing any further breakdown of law and order.

He disclosed that an intensive manhunt had been launched for the perpetrators and all those linked to the attack, stating that investigations are already in progress.

Hundeyin stressed that all available resources had been mobilised to ensure that the suspects were identified, apprehended, and prosecuted.

"The perpetrators of this dastardly act will not evade justice. The Nigeria Police Force is fully committed to ensuring that all those responsible are brought to book," the statement said.

The police also appealed to members of the public to remain calm and cooperate with security agencies by providing timely and credible information that could aid ongoing operations.

Such information, the force stated, could be reported at the nearest police station or through established police communication channels.