Nigeria: 'Lagos Govt Lowered Risk of Catastrophic Accidents in Makoko'

As the partial demolition exercise in Makoko, a waterfront community, sparks both outrage and debate, a social crusader, Comrade Sola Onamodu, has urged stakeholders to see reason with the actions of Lagos State authorities aimed at preventing disaster before it strikes.

Onamodu, who spoke with journalists in Lagos, explained that the state government's action targeted high-risk zones under high-tension power lines, where dense clusters of informal structures put residents at imminent risk of electrocution, fire, and structural collapse.

According to him, "Risk assessments reviewed by emergency responders and urban safety officials show that structures built under or near transmission lines often house five to ten people per dwelling, with clusters of 200 to more than 500 residents living within a short radius of a single power corridor.

"In Makoko, many of these residents are children and the elderly, most vulnerable at night when visibility is low, and escape routes are limited.

"Urban planners involved in the exercise highlighted that Makoko's waterside settlements have historically been vulnerable not just to electrical hazards but also to flooding and fire outbreaks, risks amplified by overcrowding and makeshift construction."

Onamodu added that risk mapping guided the demolition, ensuring that the most dangerous areas were cleared first.

He said the government action cannot be faulted, as it engaged the residents through community notices and public briefings, explaining the hazards and advising relocation before the demolition exercise.

Social mobilisation, he said, was critical to reducing potential accidents during the demolition, and to cushion affected residents, the government launched a $2 million intervention fund that provided temporary shelters, financial aid, and support for small businesses.

He further argued that pairing safety actions with welfare measures underscores a commitment to both protection and livelihood, and that removing illegal structures also allows utility agencies to maintain power lines safely, thereby lowering the risk of short circuits and electrocution.

"I think Lagos State envisions the partial demolition as a first step toward transforming Makoko into a safer, resilient waterfront community, complete with regulated housing and improved drainage systems.

"While critics decry displacement, I am not holding a brief for the government. I think they maintained that the exercise was preventive, not punitive, aimed at avoiding preventable loss of lives, a point the governor underscored in his remarks.

"The good news is that the state government has, however, paused further demolition to allow for a strategic review of safety measures, ensuring that all subsequent interventions are carefully calibrated to protect residents while advancing long-term urban safety goals."