Ghana: NEC, Partners Review Lessons From Ghana Study Visit

In a renewed push to fortify Liberia's democratic institutions, the National Elections Commission (NEC), in collaboration with the National Legislature, the Law Reform Commission, and key development partners, convened a high-level experience-sharing forum on Wednesday February 4, 2026, to review lessons learned from a recent electoral study visit to the Republic of Ghana.

Held at the European Union conference hall in Mamba Point, the session brought together an influential gathering: the NEC Board of Commissioners, senior secretariat staff, magistrates, members of the House of Representatives Committee on Elections and Inauguration, and international partners.

Their mission was clear--reflect collectively on best practices observed during the December 1-5, 2025 Ghana peer-learning mission, hosted by the Electoral Commission of Ghana and facilitated by UNDP under the Liberia Electoral Support Project (LESP) with support from the EU, Irish Aid, and Sweden.

A Renewed Commitment to Electoral Excellence

Opening the session, NEC Chairperson Madam Davidetta Browne Lansanah reaffirmed the Commission's dedication to enhancing the credibility, inclusiveness, and transparency of Liberia's elections.

She emphasized that although Liberia and Ghana operate in distinct political contexts, the insights gained from Ghana's systems offer powerful guidance.

"The Commission remains steadfast in enhancing the credibility of the electoral process in Liberia. While some elements of Ghana's model may not directly apply due to Liberia's unique context, there are important lessons that can strengthen our systems--particularly decentralizing operations, strengthening regional and district offices, and improving institutional knowledge management."

Madam Lansanah highlighted biometric voter verification as a key innovation that Liberia could consider as part of broader efforts to boost electoral integrity.

Reviewing Liberia's Electoral Journey

NEC Commissioner Ernestine Anwar Morgan provided a detailed overview of the study visit, noting that it is part of a broader institutional assessment that began after the successful 2023 Presidential and Legislative Elections.

She outlined NEC's ongoing evaluation of voter education, gender inclusion, electoral communication, security coordination, adjudication procedures, and nationwide consultations on electoral law reform.

The nine-member Liberian delegation held engagements with Ghana's Electoral Commission, parliamentarians, judiciary officials, political parties, civil society, media institutions, and ICT and biometric technology experts, examining the full spectrum of Ghana's electoral ecosystem.

Strengthening Governance Through Shared Learning

For the National Legislature, the visit offered sharper insight into how electoral reforms can reinforce public trust. Speaking at the event, Prof. T. Romeo Quioh, Chairman of the House Committee on Elections and Inaugurations, described the mission as "strategically vital."

"Our visit highlighted key areas such as institutional independence, financial sustainability, and the importance of technology supported by strong legal frameworks and public education.

Ghana's Inter-Party Advisory Committee, which fosters dialogue between electoral authorities and political parties, is a model Liberia can adapt to promote consensus and reduce electoral tensions."

He stressed the necessity of enhanced logistical planning, structured procurement, and continuous staff training as foundations for effective election management.

Partners Reinforce Their Support

Representing development partners, Dr. Anna Brzozowska of the European Union Delegation hailed the collaborative nature of the mission.

"Consensus-building, trust, and confidence in electoral systems are essential to democratic stability and national development. The European Union remains committed to supporting Liberia's electoral reform efforts through the LESP."

UNDP's Team Leader for Governance and Public Institutions, Mr. Stanley Kamara, framed the study visit as part of a broader South-South cooperation strategy aimed at deepening institutional capacity.

"This exchange represents an important opportunity to translate learning into actionable reforms. It is not only about acquiring knowledge but ensuring that lessons learned are internalized and implemented."

Charting a Path Forward

During the session, participants explored a wide array of lessons drawn from Ghana's experiences--ranging from administrative decentralization and biometric systems to stakeholder engagement, legislative oversight, and post-election reviews.

Interactive group sessions encouraged participants to identify actionable recommendations that could drive Liberia's electoral reform agenda and strengthen cooperation among electoral stakeholders.

The Liberia Electoral Support Project continues to underpin national efforts toward inclusive, transparent, and accountable electoral processes. Managed by UNDP and implemented with UN Women, the Netherlands Institute for Multiparty Democracy, and NEC--with support from the EU, Ireland, and Sweden--the project remains a cornerstone of Liberia's democratic development.