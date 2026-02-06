Liberia: JFK Screens 262 Women for Cervical Cancer

As part of activities marking the 2026 Global Cervical Cancer Awareness Month, the John F. Kennedy Memorial Medical Center (JFK) has carried out a two-day free cervical cancer screening outreach in major market communities in Monrovia, strengthening national efforts to eliminate cervical cancer as a public health threat among women and girls.

The outreach was conducted at Rally Town Market on Wednesday, Feb. 4, and Omega Market on Thursday, Feb. 5, drawing a broad cross-section of women who voluntarily turned out to benefit from the free screening services.

A total of 262 women were screened during the exercise, with 114 screened at Rally Town Market and 148 at Omega Market.

The 2026 observance is being marked under the national theme, "Vaccinate, Screen, and Treat, End Cervical Cancer Now." Screenings were conducted using high-performance testing methods by trained medical professionals from JFK Medical Center, streamlining cervical cancer screening, diagnosis and early treatment of precancerous conditions at no cost to beneficiaries.

Providing an overview of the significance of the awareness month, Dr. Deaze M. Saywon, head of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at JFK, said increasing public awareness, strengthening health literacy and promoting early diagnosis and treatment are critical to reducing cervical cancer incidence and mortality in Liberia.

Dr. Saywon expressed appreciation to the Ministry of Health for its continued support, noting that the success of the outreach reflects JFK's commitment to decentralizing healthcare delivery and taking services closer to communities.

While JFK serves as Liberia's largest tertiary referral hospital, he said the institution remains dedicated to giving back by bringing quality healthcare to underserved populations.

He also commended Health Minister Dr. Louise M. Kpoto for the timely provision of advanced medical equipment to JFK Medical Center. The equipment includes video colposcopy machines with stands, monitors and high-definition cameras, as well as a complete upper and lower gastrointestinal endoscopy tower equipped with modern cameras and scopes.

According to Dr. Saywon, the equipment will significantly strengthen diagnostic and therapeutic services at the hospital and improve patient care outcomes nationwide.

Gratitude was also extended to partners including The Women Global Cancer Initiative, CapaCare and other collaborators whose support contributed to the success of the outreach.

"This is an initiative worth undertaking by the country's biggest referral hospital," Dr. Saywon said.

He encouraged women across Liberia to visit JFK Medical Center for routine cervical cancer screening and to seek early treatment whenever the need arises.

In separate interviews, several women who benefited from the outreach expressed appreciation to the Ministry of Health, JFK Medical Center and partners for bringing healthcare services directly to the markets. Many also appealed to the hospital administration to consider conducting the outreach on a biannual basis to enable more women from different parts of the country to benefit.

Cervical cancer develops in the cervix, the lower part of the uterus, when abnormal cells undergo DNA changes and grow uncontrollably. It is primarily caused by persistent infection with high-risk human papillomavirus (HPV), which is transmitted through sexual contact. The disease is highly preventable through HPV vaccination, regular screening and is often curable when detected early.

Activities marking the awareness month will climax on Friday, Feb. 6, with a sports and awareness walk from Monrovia City Hall to the John F. Kennedy Memorial Medical Center.