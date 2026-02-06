Liberia: EPA Clarifies AP/Gecko Project Reporting On Bea Mountain

Monrovia — The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) says it acknowledges the Associated Press (AP) and Gecko Project article on Bea Mountain Mining Corporation (BMMC), published on January 30, 2026, and updated on February 4, 2026, regarding alleged environmental incidents in Jikandor and surrounding communities.

EPA said it respects the important role of investigative journalism in informing the public and strengthening democratic accountability. However, to ensure accuracy and public confidence, it is necessary to provide factual clarification and institutional context regarding the EPA's regulatory actions.

Setting the record straight

First, the incidents referenced in the article occurred between 2016 and 2023--prior to the current EPA leadership, which assumed office in February 2024. Since taking office, the present administration has prioritized strengthening enforcement, transparency, and scientific monitoring under Liberia's Environmental Protection and Management Law.

Contrary to the AP story's implication of a limited regulatory response, the EPA confirms that all reported pollution incidents were formally investigated. In each case, the Agency conducted field inspections, carried out laboratory testing, publicly disclosed findings, presented reports to affected communities and the Legislature, and issued legally binding remedial directives to the company.

These enforcement actions included mandatory provision of safe drinking water and food to impacted communities, independent third-party environmental assessments, corrective engineering works on the Tailings Storage Facility (TSF), strengthened water-quality monitoring systems, and the relocation of Jikandor Village based on site-specific and exceptional conditions arising from its immediate interface with the TSF footprints. This relocation process was carried out with legal representation for Jikandor Village and with agreed compensation and relocation package through a Memorandum of Understanding. These actions were implemented by the Company and monitored by the Agency.

Claims that the EPA "allowed" pollution to continue are also grossly inaccurate. The Agency acted within its statutory mandate on every reported incident using scientific evidence to guide enforcement. In 2018, the EPA imposed a financial penalty of USD 99,999 on BMMC, of which USD 25,000 was paid following an appeal under the previous administration.

The EPA also rejects assertions that investigative reports were removed to obscure findings. All reports were formally documented, shared with affected communities, and submitted to relevant national authorities.

Since 2024, the EPA has significantly strengthened regulatory oversight through expanded inspector deployment to mining counties, mandatory independent TSF audits, international technical training on mine water and waste management, and the operationalization of a modern national environmental laboratory capable of real-time forensic analysis of industrial effluents.

Importantly, the EPA confirms that the Associated Press contacted the Agency during the development of its story.

The EPA provided detailed written responses outlining these interventions and enforcement actions. Unfortunately, the published article emphasized the accidents while giving limited attention to EPA's regulatory response and corrective measures.

The Environmental Protection Agency of Liberia reiterates that no company is above the law. The Agency remains committed to enforcing environmental standards without fear or favor, addressing legacy challenges, and ensuring Liberia's natural resources are managed responsibly for present and future generations.

Finally, the EPA thanks the Associated Press and the media community for their role in informing the public and strengthening governance. We respectfully encourage all media institutions to uphold factual balance and context, particularly on matters of national environmental importance.

The EPA remains open to continued engagement with journalists and partners to support accurate, science-based reporting. -Press release.