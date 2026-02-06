Liberia: Honoring History, Advancing Transformation

Monrovia — The President of the University of Liberia (UL), Dr. Layli Maparyan, has officially announced plans for the celebration of the institution's 75th anniversary, marking a historic milestone since its establishment as Liberia College in 1862.

The official theme of UL's 75th Anniversary is: "From Our Foundation to Our Future: UL at 75." Dr. Maparyan explained that this theme reflects continuity and transformation, honors the institution's deep foundations, and emphasizes relevance, reform, and growth.

Highlighting the celebration's creative aspect, Dr. Maparyan unveiled the UL 75th Anniversary Logo. The UL Relations office held a nationwide logo design contest. Over 50 entries were submitted and vetted by a selection committee. The winning design was produced by Jao Malata.

Speaking at a press conference on February 5, 2026, at the UL main campus in Monrovia, Dr. Maparyan noted that the official kickoff of the anniversary will commence with a Day of Thanksgiving and multifaith service on Capitol Hill Campus, setting a reflective tone for the yearlong celebration.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The kickoff week will feature: Monday, February 16 - Anniversary Parade and Art & Craft Exhibition; Tuesday, February 17 - Student Day; Wednesday, February 18 - Community & Partners Day; Thursday, February 19 - Faculty & Staff Day; and Friday, February 20 - Alumni Homecoming Day.

The celebrations coincide with Week 1 of Commencement, integrating the traditional pre-commencement activities with the 75th anniversary festivities.

A Signature Cultural Moment will take place on Monday, February 23, when the UL Alumni Chorus (ULAC) performs a special homecoming concert in collaboration with the UL Chorus. ULAC, a largely U.S.-based organization, will return several members to perform for UL at 75.

"ULAC's collaboration with the UL Chorus symbolizes UL's strong diaspora connection and UL's reach throughout the world," Dr. Maparyan noted.

The kickoff phase will culminate on Saturday, February 28, with the President's Ball, a gathering of national leaders, alumni, partners, and supporters. The ball is a ticketed event with sponsorship opportunities, celebrating UL's foundation and supporting its future growth.

Looking ahead, Dr. Maparyan emphasized, "In the year ahead, you will observe UL at 75 in Action. Anniversary observations will continue throughout the year.

Academic, cultural, alumni, and national engagement activities are in planning, and opportunities for partnership and investment will continue to accelerate. UL at 75 will be a milestone to remember, she added.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Liberia College, the nation's first higher education institution and the second oldest in Africa, was rechartered in 1951 as the University of Liberia, officially positioning it as the flagship national university of the Republic of Liberia.

The University of Liberia is a National Institution. Not only is it Liberia's flagship university, it is also Liberia's #1 public university, its largest higher education institution by far, and its most accessible institution to Liberia's diverse population, she added.

Dr. Maparyan emphasized the university's integral role in the country's development, noting the impact of its alumni. According to her, UL's importance derives from the fact that its numerous alumni serve across government, education, health, law, media, business, civil society, and more. Thus, UL's history is inseparable from Liberia's national journey.