Liberia: President Boakai Backs AFL Move to Reclaim 72nd Barracks Property

Monrovia — President Joseph Nyuma Boakai has firmly endorsed the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL) in its decision to reclaim land at the 72nd Barracks, dismissing claims by business operators occupying the area and declaring the property a rightful military asset.

The President's comments come amid growing controversy surrounding the planned eviction of Help Yourself Entertainment, a business owned by Liberian entrepreneur Frances Yonger Morsay, who claims her investment--valued at more than US$1.5 million--is at risk of demolition without due process.

Speaking to journalists on Thursday, President Boakai made it clear that the land belongs to the AFL and must be repossessed.

"It is the army place; God is not making new land. That place is for the army and the army is going to take it back," President Boakai said.

He added that the AFL understands its territorial boundaries and that there are lawful means to resolve any disputes.

"The army people know the demarcation. They know what land belongs to them. If they don't, there is a way of determining that, because we are going to make sure that the army is not violating anybody's rights," he said.

President Warns Government Agencies on Asset Management

President Boakai also used the occasion to caution government officials about safeguarding institutional assets.

"That is why I said to ministers and heads of other government agencies: when you have an agency, apart from running the office, make sure you know your assets," he stated.

Business Owner Appeals for Government Intervention

Madam Morsay, whose business center is located near the 72nd Junction in Paynesville, has staged protests at the Capitol Building and other locations, emotionally appealing to national leaders to intervene.

Her concerns previously drew the attention of Montserrado County District #5 Representative Prescilla Cooper, who promised to look into the matter. However, President Boakai's latest statement appears to have dimmed hopes for a reversal.

Speaking to reporters at her residence last week, Morsay said she was never formally notified by the AFL about any eviction plan.

"I am not on AFL property. Even if we are asked to leave, we should be given notice, but we were not given any," she said.

She warned that confiscation of her property would devastate her financially.

"If my property is confiscated, I will lose US$1.5 million. I am a Liberian businesswoman without any support, and I worked hard to reach this far," Morsay added.

According to her, she acquired the land nearly ten years ago from a family holding legal land deeds dating back to the 1970s--well before Liberia's civil war. She said the family, now residing in the United States, requested two weeks to return to Liberia to help clarify ownership, a request she claims the AFL rejected.

Morsay also noted that throughout her decade-long occupation of the land, she was never informed it belonged to the military.

Economic Impact and Rising Tensions

The disputed property lies near the Army Barracks, commonly known as the 72nd Barracks. Morsay stressed that dozens of livelihoods depend on the business center and warned that the military's actions are worsening the situation.

"For over one week now, no one has come to my business center to do business," she said. "This is placing serious financial pressure on me."

Although she said business operators initially accepted the AFL's decision to barricade the area, she described the ongoing enforcement measures as unnecessarily provocative.

Defense Ministry Orders Evacuation

Meanwhile, the Ministry of National Defense has reiterated its demand for the immediate evacuation of what it describes as illegal occupants from Camp Ramrod Military Barracks, popularly known as the 72nd Barracks.

In an official statement, the Ministry ordered civilians occupying areas within and around the barracks to vacate within fourteen (14) days, effective Monday, January 19, 2026.

Authorities disclosed that during the voluntary evacuation period, the AFL Engineering Battalion will erect physical barricades to clearly demarcate military property.

The Ministry said Camp Ramrod has been illegally occupied since the Liberian Civil War and that repeated efforts to reclaim the land have failed. The continued occupation, it noted, has hindered rehabilitation efforts and limited accommodation for newly recruited AFL personnel.