Liberia: EPA Liberia Issues Clarification On Associated Press and Gecko Project Report On Bea Mountain Mining Operations

Monrovia — The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has issued a clarification in response to an investigative report published by the Associated Press in collaboration with The Gecko Project concerning alleged environmental pollution linked to the operations of Bea Mountain Mining Corporation at the New Liberty Gold Mine in Gbarpolu County.

In a statement addressing the publication, the EPA confirmed that it is aware of the article titled "Liberia's largest gold miner repeatedly spilled dangerous chemicals, records show," which was first published on January 30, 2026, and later updated on February 4, 2026, at 5:32 p.m. GMT. The report focused on allegations of cyanide, arsenic, copper, and other chemical spillages that reportedly affected Jikandor Village and surrounding communities over an extended period.

While acknowledging the critical role of investigative journalism in informing the public and strengthening democratic accountability, the EPA said it considers it necessary to provide factual clarification and institutional context to ensure accuracy and maintain public confidence in Liberia's environmental regulatory framework.

According to the EPA, all environmental incidents referenced in the AP and Gecko Project article occurred between 2016 and 2023, a period that predates the current leadership of the Agency, which assumed office in February 2024. The EPA stated that since the new administration took office, it has prioritized strengthening enforcement, transparency, scientific monitoring, and compliance under Liberia's Environmental Protection and Management Law.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The Agency rejected implications in the investigative report suggesting regulatory inaction or tolerance of pollution, stating that all reported incidents were formally investigated at the time they occurred. The EPA explained that it conducted field inspections, carried out laboratory testing, publicly disclosed its findings, presented reports to affected communities and the National Legislature, and issued legally binding remedial directives to Bea Mountain Mining Corporation in each case.

The EPA said enforcement actions taken against the company included mandatory provision of safe drinking water and food to impacted communities, the commissioning of independent third-party environmental assessments, corrective engineering works on the Tailings Storage Facility, and the strengthening of water quality monitoring systems.

The Agency further clarified that the relocation of Jikandor Village was undertaken due to exceptional and site-specific conditions arising from the village's immediate proximity to the tailings storage facility footprint.

According to the EPA, the relocation process was carried out through a legally binding Memorandum of Understanding that involved full legal representation for Jikandor Village and an agreed compensation and resettlement package. The Agency stated that these measures were implemented by Bea Mountain Mining Corporation and monitored by the EPA in line with its statutory mandate.

The EPA also dismissed claims in the article that it allowed pollution to continue, describing such assertions as inaccurate. It maintained that all reported incidents were addressed using scientific evidence to guide enforcement decisions. The Agency confirmed that in 2018 it imposed a financial penalty of ninety-nine thousand nine hundred and ninety-nine United States dollars on Bea Mountain Mining Corporation, of which twenty-five thousand United States dollars was paid following an appeal under the previous administration.

In addition, the EPA denied allegations that investigative reports were removed from its website to obscure findings. It stated that all reports were formally documented, shared with affected communities, and submitted to relevant national authorities in keeping with established procedures.

The Agency noted that since 2024 it has significantly strengthened regulatory oversight through improved monitoring systems, enhanced compliance inspections, and better inter agency coordination, although specific figures were not provided in the clarification.

The EPA's response follows the publication of the AP and Gecko Project investigation, which alleged that families in Jikandor Village had for generations depended on a river running through Liberia's dense rainforest for fishing and drinking water but were later forced to leave due to toxic pollution.

Residents quoted in the article accused Bea Mountain Mining Corporation, described as Liberia's largest gold miner, of repeated chemical spills and alleged that authorities failed to respond adequately over several years.

The investigation cited EPA reports indicating that cyanide, arsenic, and copper leaked from the company's facilities at levels exceeding legal limits, resulting in fish deaths and alleged health concerns in downstream communities.

It further alleged that Bea Mountain Mining Corporation failed to promptly notify regulators following a spill in 2022 and at times obstructed government inspectors from accessing its laboratory and reviewing water testing results.

The report also raised broader concerns about government accountability, noting that the Liberian government holds a five percent stake in the mining operation and has the legal authority to suspend or terminate licenses when companies fail to meet their obligations.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Environment Company By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

It referenced expert opinions describing the incidents as evidence of sustained corporate negligence and included statements from former government officials expressing alarm over environmental harm linked to mining activities.

In its clarification, the EPA acknowledged that three pollution incidents between 2016 and 2023 were confirmed through laboratory testing to have involved cyanide levels above permissible limits and that fish deaths were linked to cyanide, copper sulfate, and arsenic releases from the mine's tailings dam.

The Agency reiterated that these incidents occurred before the current leadership took office and said corrective measures were ordered and implemented following each incident.

The EPA further confirmed that, based on its recommendation, a legally binding agreement was reached in May 2025 for the relocation and compensation of Jikandor Village, the community located closest to the mine.

The EPA reaffirmed its commitment to environmental protection, regulatory enforcement, and public accountability, emphasizing that no entity is above the law. The Agency stated that it remains committed to strengthening oversight of mining operations and ensuring that environmental and public health standards are upheld throughout Liberia.